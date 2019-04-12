When does ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 premiere?

The literal and figurative dragons, direwolves, lions and White Walkers of Westeros are coming.
After nearly two years off the air, the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones,” HBO’s sprawling fantasy series, arrives Sunday night, and here’s when and how to watch it.
The six-episode season premieres at 9 p.m.
But if you’re an HBO subscriber on the West Coast — and get HBO’s East Coast feed through your cable or satellite provider — you could be catching up with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen as early as 6 p.m. Pacific.
The 54-minute episode will also be available on HBO Go and HBO Now, HBO’s standalone subscription streaming service, mere minutes before it premieres on the main channel — at 5:57 p.m. Pacific, to be exact, so ready those devices.
Seasons 1 through 7 are currently streaming on both services, if you have time to watch or rewatch them all by Sunday (and we know some of you have).
If you don’t, here’s a recap of everything you need to know going into Sunday’s still title-less episode. HBO won’t reveal the episode titles until the night each airs.
