What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Single Black Female,’ Lifetime; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print.
SERIES
Great Chocolate Showdown (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Crikey! It’s the Irwins A crocodile attacks Robert during a feeding. Also, tragedy strikes after repairs begin on the Rainforest Aviary in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
SPORTS
College Basketball UC San Diego visits UC Santa Barbara, 1 p.m. SportsNet; USC visits Arizona, 2 p.m. Fox; Santa Clara visits San Diego, 4 p.m. BSSC; UCLA visits Arizona State, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Connecticut visits Villanova, 9 a.m. Fox; Wake Forest visits Florida State, 9 a.m. BSW; Illinois visits Indiana, 9 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits Butler, 9 a.m. FS1; Tennessee visits South Carolina, 10 a.m. CBS; Auburn visits Georgia, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Clemson visits Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. BSW; East Tennessee State visits Wofford, 11 a.m. CBSSN; Texas Tech visits West Virginia, 11 a.m. ESPN; Louisville visits Syracuse, 11 a.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Xavier, 11 a.m. FS1; Michigan visits Purdue, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Notre Dame visits NC State, Noon ACC-TV; Ole Miss visits Florida, 12:30 p.m. SEC-TV; UNC-Wilmington visits William & Mary, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Baylor visits Kansas, 1 p.m. ESPN; Missouri visits Texas A&M, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Rutgers, 1 p.m. FS1; Washington State visits California, 1 p.m. PAC-12TV; UNLV visits Utah State, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Duke visits North Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; SMU visits Wichita State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Colorado, 3 p.m. FS1; LSU visits Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Virginia Tech visits Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; New Mexico visits Air Force, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Kentucky visits Alabama, 5 p.m. ESPN; UCF visits Memphis, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Mississippi State visits Arkansas, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Oregon visits Utah, 6:30 p.m. FS1; Loyola Marymount visits St. Mary’s, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Gonzaga visits BYU, 7 p.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour Golf AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, Bill Murray headlines the amateur field. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes his first appearance in the tournament, 10 a.m. Golf, Noon CBS.
College Football 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, 11:30 a.m. NFL
NHL All-Star Game From T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Noon ABC
Women’s College Basketball West Virginia visits Oklahoma, 1 p.m. BSW; BYU visits Gonzaga, 2 p.m. BSSC
NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Lakers, 5:30 p.m. ABC
WINTER OLYMPICS
Luge (Tape) 7:30 a.m. USA; 7 p.m. USA
Biathlon (Tape) 9 a.m. USA; 4:30 p.m. USA
Ski Jumping (Tape) 10:30 a.m. USA
Cross-Country Skiing, Luge, Speed Skating, Ski Jumping, Freestyle Skiing (Tape) 11 a.m. NBC
Short Track (Tape) 11:30 a.m. USA
Mixed Doubles Curling China vs. U.S. (Tape) 1 p.m. CNBC; U.S. vs. Canada, (Tape) 3 p.m. CNBC; U.S. vs. Czech Republic, (Tape) 5 p.m. CNBC; Norway vs. Sweden, (Tape) 2:15 a.m. USA
Women’s Hockey U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee, 2 p.m. USA; Switzerland vs. U.S. (Live) 5:10 a.m. USA
Short Track, Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing (Live) 5 p.m. NBC; 11 p.m. NBC; 2:30 a.m. NBC
Snowboarding (Live) 5:30 p.m. USA; (Live) 8:30 p.m. NBC; (Live) 8:30 p.m. USA
Alpine Skiing (Live) 8 p.m. USA
Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing (Tape) 9 p.m. NBC
Additional coverage (Tape) 10:35 p.m. USA
Cross-Country Skiing (Live) 11 p.m. USA
Speed Skating (Live) 12:35 a.m. USA
Freestyle Skiing (Tape) 3 a.m. USA; (Live) 3:30 a.m. USA
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Jeremy Parsons; Takisha Sturdivant-Drew; Elizabeth Graves. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. KTLA
Sunday Talk Show Guests: February 6 Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo on ‘Face the Nation’; ‘Meet the Press’; ‘This Week’; ’60 Minutes’
MOVIES
Den of Thieves Christian Gudegast wrote and directed this 2018 fact-based action-thriller that focuses an infamous California bank robbery, following the crew as they plan and pull off a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles. As the story unfolds, the story cuts back and forth between this team and an elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Gerard Butler and Pablo Schreiber star. 8 p.m. A&E
Single Black Female Reeling from a painful romantic break-up and the death of her father, a woman (Raven Goodwin) hopes her job as an afternoon talk show host may mark a fresh start for her, but assistant (Amber Riley) is hiding a dark secret in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Werewolves Within This 2021 horror-comedy adapted from a video game follows people in a small Vermont town who get trapped in a snowstorm, and soon suspect that someone in their party is a werewolf. The cast includes Sam Richardson, Harvey Guillen, Michaela Watkins, Cheyenne Jackson and Milana Vayntrub (best known for her TV spots as Lily, the AT&T pitchwoman). 9 p.m. Showtime
The Visit After a string of flops, writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) had a modest success with this 2015 thriller about a teenager and her kid brother (Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould) who are sent off to their grandparents’ (Deanna Dunagan, Peter McRobbie) remote Pennsylvania farm while their mother (Kathryn Hahn) takes a romantic cruise. 10 p.m. Syfy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 8 a.m. Showtime
Unstoppable (2010) 8 a.m. Syfy
Rango (2011) 8:22 a.m. HBO
The Color Purple (1985) 8:45 a.m. TNT; 8:30 p.m. Sundance
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9 a.m. IFC
Foreign Correspondent (1940) 9 a.m. TCM
The King of Staten Island (2020) 9:19 a.m. Cinemax
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Red Eye (2005) 10:05 a.m. Epix
CastAway (2000) 10:15 a.m. Freeform
The Matrix (1999) 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. POP
Rancho Notorious (1952) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Avatar (2009) 11:30 a.m. IFC
The Birdcage (1996) 11:37 a.m. Cinemax
The Blind Side (2009) Noon and 8:30 p.m. CMT
The Peanuts Movie (2015) Noon and 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Crash (2004) Noon TMC
Selma (2014) 12:15 p.m. TNT
The Italian Job (2003) 12:35 p.m. HBO
Patton (1970) 12:38 p.m. Encore
Malcolm X (1992) 12:58 p.m. Sundance; 3 p.m. TNT
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 1 p.m. MTV
The Magnificent Seven (1960) 1 p.m. TCM
G.I. Jane (1997) 1:20 p.m. Epix
Jaws (1975) 1:30 p.m. AMC
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 1:55 p.m. POP
Despicable Me (2010) 2 and 6 p.m. Comedy Central
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3 p.m. BET
Selena (1997) 3 p.m. CMT
Hellboy (2004) 3 and 10:15 p.m. IFC
Point Blank (1967) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Black Rain (1989) 3:30 p.m. Epix
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 3:30 p.m. FX
Basic Instinct (1992) 3:41 p.m. Cinemax
The Imitation Game (2014) 4 p.m. KCET
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 and 8 p.m. Comedy Central
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 5 p.m. Paramount
The Sixth Sense (1999) 5 p.m. Syfy
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 5 p.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 5:30 p.m. BET
As Good as It Gets (1997) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Fight Club (1999) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Twister (1996) 6 p.m. CMT
Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. AMC
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 and 11 p.m. VH1
Black Panther (2018) 7:15 p.m. TNT
Men in Black (1997) 7:20 p.m. Freeform
The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Other Guys (2010) 8 p.m. E!
Nightmare Alley (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 9 p.m. KVCR
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 9 p.m. Starz
The Turning Point (1952) 9 p.m. TCM
The Visit (2015) 10 p.m. Syfy
Just Mercy (2019) 10 p.m. TNT
Skyfall (2012) 10:15 p.m. Epix
Iron Man 3 (2013) 10:59 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 11 p.m. FX
Death Becomes Her (1992) 11 p.m. Ovation
Time Bandits (1981) 11 p.m. TCM
