What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Single Black Female,’ Lifetime; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Great Chocolate Showdown (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins A crocodile attacks Robert during a feeding. Also, tragedy strikes after repairs begin on the Rainforest Aviary in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

SPORTS

College Basketball UC San Diego visits UC Santa Barbara, 1 p.m. SportsNet; USC visits Arizona, 2 p.m. Fox; Santa Clara visits San Diego, 4 p.m. BSSC; UCLA visits Arizona State, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Connecticut visits Villanova, 9 a.m. Fox; Wake Forest visits Florida State, 9 a.m. BSW; Illinois visits Indiana, 9 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits Butler, 9 a.m. FS1; Tennessee visits South Carolina, 10 a.m. CBS; Auburn visits Georgia, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Clemson visits Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. BSW; East Tennessee State visits Wofford, 11 a.m. CBSSN; Texas Tech visits West Virginia, 11 a.m. ESPN; Louisville visits Syracuse, 11 a.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Xavier, 11 a.m. FS1; Michigan visits Purdue, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Notre Dame visits NC State, Noon ACC-TV; Ole Miss visits Florida, 12:30 p.m. SEC-TV; UNC-Wilmington visits William & Mary, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Baylor visits Kansas, 1 p.m. ESPN; Missouri visits Texas A&M, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Rutgers, 1 p.m. FS1; Washington State visits California, 1 p.m. PAC-12TV; UNLV visits Utah State, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Duke visits North Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; SMU visits Wichita State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Colorado, 3 p.m. FS1; LSU visits Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Virginia Tech visits Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; New Mexico visits Air Force, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Kentucky visits Alabama, 5 p.m. ESPN; UCF visits Memphis, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Mississippi State visits Arkansas, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Oregon visits Utah, 6:30 p.m. FS1; Loyola Marymount visits St. Mary’s, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Gonzaga visits BYU, 7 p.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Tour Golf AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, Bill Murray headlines the amateur field. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes his first appearance in the tournament, 10 a.m. Golf, Noon CBS.

College Football 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, 11:30 a.m. NFL

NHL All-Star Game From T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Noon ABC

Women’s College Basketball West Virginia visits Oklahoma, 1 p.m. BSW; BYU visits Gonzaga, 2 p.m. BSSC

NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Lakers, 5:30 p.m. ABC

Luge (Tape) 7:30 a.m. USA; 7 p.m. USA

Biathlon (Tape) 9 a.m. USA; 4:30 p.m. USA

Ski Jumping (Tape) 10:30 a.m. USA

Cross-Country Skiing, Luge, Speed Skating, Ski Jumping, Freestyle Skiing (Tape) 11 a.m. NBC

Short Track (Tape) 11:30 a.m. USA

Mixed Doubles Curling China vs. U.S. (Tape) 1 p.m. CNBC; U.S. vs. Canada, (Tape) 3 p.m. CNBC; U.S. vs. Czech Republic, (Tape) 5 p.m. CNBC; Norway vs. Sweden, (Tape) 2:15 a.m. USA

Women’s Hockey U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee, 2 p.m. USA; Switzerland vs. U.S. (Live) 5:10 a.m. USA

Short Track, Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing (Live) 5 p.m. NBC; 11 p.m. NBC; 2:30 a.m. NBC

Snowboarding (Live) 5:30 p.m. USA; (Live) 8:30 p.m. NBC; (Live) 8:30 p.m. USA

Alpine Skiing (Live) 8 p.m. USA

Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing (Tape) 9 p.m. NBC

Additional coverage (Tape) 10:35 p.m. USA

Cross-Country Skiing (Live) 11 p.m. USA

Speed Skating (Live) 12:35 a.m. USA

Freestyle Skiing (Tape) 3 a.m. USA; (Live) 3:30 a.m. USA

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Jeremy Parsons; Takisha Sturdivant-Drew; Elizabeth Graves. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Den of Thieves Christian Gudegast wrote and directed this 2018 fact-based action-thriller that focuses an infamous California bank robbery, following the crew as they plan and pull off a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles. As the story unfolds, the story cuts back and forth between this team and an elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Gerard Butler and Pablo Schreiber star. 8 p.m. A&E

Single Black Female Reeling from a painful romantic break-up and the death of her father, a woman (Raven Goodwin) hopes her job as an afternoon talk show host may mark a fresh start for her, but assistant (Amber Riley) is hiding a dark secret in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Werewolves Within This 2021 horror-comedy adapted from a video game follows people in a small Vermont town who get trapped in a snowstorm, and soon suspect that someone in their party is a werewolf. The cast includes Sam Richardson, Harvey Guillen, Michaela Watkins, Cheyenne Jackson and Milana Vayntrub (best known for her TV spots as Lily, the AT&T pitchwoman). 9 p.m. Showtime

The Visit After a string of flops, writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) had a modest success with this 2015 thriller about a teenager and her kid brother (Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould) who are sent off to their grandparents’ (Deanna Dunagan, Peter McRobbie) remote Pennsylvania farm while their mother (Kathryn Hahn) takes a romantic cruise. 10 p.m. Syfy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 8 a.m. Showtime

Unstoppable (2010) 8 a.m. Syfy

Rango (2011) 8:22 a.m. HBO

The Color Purple (1985) 8:45 a.m. TNT; 8:30 p.m. Sundance

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9 a.m. IFC

Foreign Correspondent (1940) 9 a.m. TCM

The King of Staten Island (2020) 9:19 a.m. Cinemax

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Red Eye (2005) 10:05 a.m. Epix

CastAway (2000) 10:15 a.m. Freeform

The Matrix (1999) 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. POP

Rancho Notorious (1952) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Avatar (2009) 11:30 a.m. IFC

The Birdcage (1996) 11:37 a.m. Cinemax

The Blind Side (2009) Noon and 8:30 p.m. CMT

The Peanuts Movie (2015) Noon and 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Crash (2004) Noon TMC

Selma (2014) 12:15 p.m. TNT

The Italian Job (2003) 12:35 p.m. HBO

Patton (1970) 12:38 p.m. Encore

Malcolm X (1992) 12:58 p.m. Sundance; 3 p.m. TNT

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 1 p.m. MTV

The Magnificent Seven (1960) 1 p.m. TCM

G.I. Jane (1997) 1:20 p.m. Epix

Jaws (1975) 1:30 p.m. AMC

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 1:55 p.m. POP

Despicable Me (2010) 2 and 6 p.m. Comedy Central

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3 p.m. BET

Selena (1997) 3 p.m. CMT

Hellboy (2004) 3 and 10:15 p.m. IFC

Point Blank (1967) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Black Rain (1989) 3:30 p.m. Epix

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 3:30 p.m. FX

Basic Instinct (1992) 3:41 p.m. Cinemax

The Imitation Game (2014) 4 p.m. KCET

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 and 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 5 p.m. Paramount

The Sixth Sense (1999) 5 p.m. Syfy

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 5 p.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 5:30 p.m. BET

As Good as It Gets (1997) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Fight Club (1999) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Twister (1996) 6 p.m. CMT

Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. AMC

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 and 11 p.m. VH1

Black Panther (2018) 7:15 p.m. TNT

Men in Black (1997) 7:20 p.m. Freeform

The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Other Guys (2010) 8 p.m. E!

Nightmare Alley (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 9 p.m. KVCR

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 9 p.m. Starz

The Turning Point (1952) 9 p.m. TCM

The Visit (2015) 10 p.m. Syfy

Just Mercy (2019) 10 p.m. TNT

Skyfall (2012) 10:15 p.m. Epix

Iron Man 3 (2013) 10:59 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 11 p.m. FX

Death Becomes Her (1992) 11 p.m. Ovation

Time Bandits (1981) 11 p.m. TCM

