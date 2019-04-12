‘Game of Thrones’ is blockbuster TV. The forces against shows trying to top its success

At a budget of $15 million per episode in locations across multiple continents, the series set a new standard on television in terms of budget and narrative scope, and the next wave of shows have no fear of sticker shock. Under the direction of Jeff Bezos, Amazon clearly targeted finding a “Game of Thrones” of its own in 2017 as it spent $250 million for the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings,” a fantasy series that was memorably — and perhaps definitively — adapted for the big screen by Peter Jackson in the early ’00s.