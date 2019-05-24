Phoebe Waller-Bridge finds God and naughty glee in ‘Fleabag’s’ second season

The director soon cast her in a play, but then got fired. Waller-Bridge quit in protest and the two women went to the pub to vent. “It was the best thing that never happened to us,” Waller-Bridge says. “We didn't really know each other and we got absolutely hammered talking about what we love, about what we do even though no one would give us a job doing it.” The commiseration session led them to found their theater company, DryWrite.