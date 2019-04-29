‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ game show for super fans is in the works

Calling all “SpongeBob SquarePants” super fans: It’s game time.
Viacom Digital Studios is creating a game show based on the popular animated series, the company announced Monday. The “SpongeBob Smarty Pants Game Show” will debut later this year on Facebook and the SpongeBob-branded YouTube channel.
The series will feature two “SpongeBob” super fans competing to win the “Golden Pineapple” by completing messy stunts, answering trivia questions and competing in SpongeBob-themed games.
“SpongeBob SquarePants” first introduced SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Sandy Cheeks and the rest of the world of Bikini Bottom in May 1999. Created by the late Stephen Hillenburg, the franchise has since launched a Broadway musical and multiple movies. The third theatrical film, titled “It’s a Wonderful Sponge,” is scheduled to be released on May 22.