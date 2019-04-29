‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ game show for super fans is in the works

“SpongeBob SquarePants” first introduced SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Sandy Cheeks and the rest of the world of Bikini Bottom in May 1999. Created by the late Stephen Hillenburg, the franchise has since launched a Broadway musical and multiple movies. The third theatrical film, titled “It’s a Wonderful Sponge,” is scheduled to be released on May 22.