It was a hoax: Nick Cannon says no one is having his baby (for once)

A split image of a smiling man in glasses and a red headband and another smiling man in a blue jacket
Nick Cannon, left, and Kevin Hart are hosting a new reality show called “Celebrity Prank Wars.”
(Christopher Smith / Invision / Associated Press, left; Matt Rourke / Associated Press, right)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
No one is having Nick Cannon‘s baby — at least not as part of a new game show hosted by Kevin Hart.

As speculated and previously reported, a viral teaser for “Who’s Having My Baby?” — a game show about contestants vying to give birth to Cannon’s next child, emceed by Hart — was nothing but a big, meta hoax. The wacky fake preview was part of a mischievous marketing scheme to promote the comedians’ new reality series, “Celebrity Prank Wars.”

While it turns out “Who’s Having My Baby?” is not coming to E! this spring, “Celebrity Prank Wars” is set to premiere on the network April 6.

“There’s nothing that besties do better than pranking each other,” Cannon says in the real trailer for the real show.

“And that’s why we created ‘Celebrity Prank Wars’ — the show where we help our famous friends pull off some of the most elaborate” pranks,” Hart adds.

Each episode, various entertainment luminaries will engage in an epic prank battle — after which co-hosts Hart and Cannon will crown a winner. E!’s description of the show promises “unexpected twists, embarrassing situations and shocking reveals” while advising celebs to “stay on high alert with these pranksters in town!”

Among the program’s first batch of famous tricksters are Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

Earlier this week, Variety reported that the buzzy trailer for “Who’s Having My Baby?” was a gag orchestrated by Hart and tied to an upcoming, undisclosed project. But that didn’t stop plenty of people from falling for the trick.

The early April Fools’ joke was, of course, a play on Cannon’s reputation for fathering several children in rapid succession. The actor and TV host welcomed his 12th child (and fifth baby born in 2022) in late December.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

