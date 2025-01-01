Here are the Top Vacation Spots in Europe in 2025

There is a reason why Europe has always been – and is still – among the favorite destinations for U.S. travelers due to its unique combination of history, culture, and natural wonders.

The vast continent does have something for every breed of visitor-from throbbing cities to sun-kissed beaches, rolling countryside to immersive museums, and foodie favorites. Here is the list of the best European holiday destinations to escape into in the year 2025.

Italy’s Amalfi Coast

The Amalfi Coast is the most striking place to visit in Italy, having its characteristic cliffs, vibrant villages and seas as clear as crystal. These villages, including Positano, Amalfi and Ravello, are an outstanding combination of nature, accommodation and truly Italian foods. A visit to the Amalfi Coast in 2025 could either be a trek on the Path of the Gods, tours around the historic ruins or just basking in its overwhelming beauty.

Santorini, Greece

Arguably one of the most recognizable Greek Islands, Santorini is famous for its blue-domed churches, whitewashed homes and spectacular sunsets. The unique volcanic landscape dramatically sets the backdrop to its beautiful beaches and charming villages. Visit the ancient ruins of Akrotiri, black-sand beaches of Kamari and Perissa and taste regional wines while watching the sunset in Oia. Santorini is ideal for couples as it creates a romantic atmosphere.

Paris, France

Paris is still one of the world’s favorite destinations thanks to its inimitable mixture of history, art and culture. From the iconic Eiffel Tower and Louvre to the charming alleys of Montmartre, the city of Paris screams for exploration. It will be even more seductive in 2025, with additional exhibitions and cultural activities.

The Old Town and harbor in Dubrovnik, Croatia. (Siegfried Schnepf - stock.adobe.com)

Dubrovnik, Croatia

This picturesque seaside city is more commonly known as the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” with its red-roofed houses, crystal clear waters and well-preserved medieval fortifications. The Old Town of this city is a UNESCO World Heritage site, with its winding alleys, old churches, and quaint squares. It is among the favorite destinations for travelers in 2025 who seek a mix of culture, history and beachy enjoyment.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is a lively, cultural city full of pulsating atmosphere, drop-dead gorgeous architecture and a heavy helping of history. It boasts several works of Antoni Gaudí, including the famous Sagrada Família and Park Güell. Sightsee through the Gothic Quarter, take an easy walk along Las Ramblas or enjoy world-class beaches. In 2025, Barcelona will host a number of festivals and events, so this is the ideal time to visit this spirited metropolis.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The uniquely attractive and historic Scottish capital of Edinburgh is set in a setting of breathtaking scenery. With loads of historical attractions, its harmonious Georgian New Town and the medieval Old Town are both UNESCO World Heritage sites. Take an easy stroll down the famous Royal Mile, visit iconic Edinburgh Castle, and walk up Arthur’s Seat to get stunning views of this beautiful city. During the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, the entire city becomes a global destination for creatives, transforming its entire vibe.

Cinque Terre, Italy

The little string of colored houses, high terraces, and spectacular sea views makes the Cinque Terre some of the most striking seascapes in Italy. The towns are connected with hiking trails that offer dramatic sea views, all bearing individual charm. A seaside classic, Cinque Terre remains a favorite for travelers in 2025 searching for a taste of the classic Italian seaside.

Lisbon, Portugal

The steep hills, old districts, and thriving arts-and-culture scene undescore this Portuguese capital. But it’s really about whetting the appetite – Lisbon’s food scene that covers from modern to traditional Portuguese food, from salted cod to

Budapest, Hungary

The Hungarian capital, Budapest, is a city of architectural charm, ancient thermal springs, and pulsating nightlife. The Danube River divides the city into Buda and Pest; each has its own magic. Admire the breathtaking Buda Castle, soak in the Széchenyi hot springs and enjoy the illuminated Danube with monuments. 2025 is one of the best years to visit this hidden jewel in Central Europe as the city’s cultural calendar is full of festivals, concerts and exhibitions.

-AJ Moutra