Amangiri Utah: A Sanctuary of Serenity and Adventure

Unparalleled accommodations blend beautifully with the natural and untamed landscapes of the Southwest

You’ve seen the towering mesas, red rock canyons and endless vistas of the American Southwest your entire life - in movies, television, perhaps even in dreams. But even if you’ve seen the actual landscape with your own eyes, have you really been there?

It can be hard for the average traveler to really immerse themselves in the region - in many cases, it’s simply too vast to explore thoroughly without an arduous backpacking trek. There is, however, another way to truly have a brand-new experience, creating a new and fascinating familiarity within the unfamiliar.

Tucked within these dramatic canyons and mesas in Southern Utah, Amangiri - part boutique hotel/part immersive experience and entry into the thoughtful and high-end Aman Hotel Group - stands as a harmonious commingling of luxury and nature. A marvel of architecture seamlessly blending into the raw beauty of its surroundings, guests at Amangiri receive an unparalleled escape in a way that only Aman hotels can provide.

Comfort Meets Elegance

Aman’s ethos redefines luxury, focusing on experiences that soothe the soul and invigorate the senses. A 5-star hotel experience paired with a modernist retreat, each property in the company’s collection is curated with the region in mind, from cityscape to natural wonder.

Amangiri, for example, reflects the surrounding landscape, with materials and earthy tones elevating its sense of tranquility.

The 34 available suites are serene havens, boasting private terraces with breathtaking views, inviting plunge pools and modernist interior appointments exuding understated elegance and a connection to what is viewed out of the panorama windows. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered to ensure the utmost in comfort and privacy - after all, what is a true escape without the actual escape?

The resort features luxe appointments throughout the property. Aman Spa is a sanctuary within a sanctuary. Using locally sourced ingredients to achieve time-honored techniques, the spa’s skilled therapists guide guests on a journey of rejuvenation and self-discovery.

Savoring the Flavors of the Southwest

Amangiri’s culinary offerings are a celebration of the region’s bounty, showcasing fresh and local ingredients paired with innovative preparation techniques. The resort’s chefs draw inspiration from the region, creating dishes with a visual flair matching the surrounding environment within the beautiful dining space.

While menus are often updated, the late winter/ early spring offerings include the Three Sisters Curry, with Sonoran desert grains and heirloom veggies, or a masala lamb featuring Utah-raised livestock. To sample it all, the restaurant offers the “Spirit of the Journey” tasting menu that features a course-based wine pairing. Each dish is made with both nutrition and savoriness in mind, fuel for your escape, regardless of what form it takes.

A Tapestry of Colors and Experiences

Spring breathes new life into the desert landscape, painting it with vibrant hues as wildflower patches form, so it creates a beautiful and meaningful time to visit. As the days grow longer and warmer, the resort can serve as the jumping-off point for seasonal adventure.

Amangiri guided hikes give guests the opportunity to find their zen as they wander through hidden canyons and along scenic trails. For adventuresome sorts, canyoneering and rock climbing awaits among the massive, weather-and water-carved boulders and cliffsides.

For a more top-down perspective, famed desert hot air balloon rides allow guests to soar above the majestic landscape and witness its grandeur from the unique bird’s-eye view. To connect to the trail (and the countryside), visitors can take to horseback, exploring the region in an intimate and timeless way before returning to their desert sanctuary.

No matter how you choose to utilize Amangiri, the one-of-a-kind version of a Southwestern oasis is something you simply must experience to believe.

-Alan LaGuardia