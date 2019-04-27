Spotted: Nick Bosa’s subtle suit selection for the NFL draft has a hidden message

Perhaps that was a little sartorial passing of the baton, Bosa wearing an outfit made courtesy of an NFL elder statesman. In any case, the look was affordable and accessible as opposed to flashy. Strahan’s line is carried exclusively at JCPenney, which gave Bosa’s look a humble touch, and wearing the suit could be read as savvy political maneuvering in the face of Bosa’s recent Twitter controversy. Based on his appearance, it looked as if Bosa was already mastering the art of PR management and image control — and using fashion to do so.