Jordan Kahn's Pork Belly Cubano

Chef Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer makes his version of Cubano sandwiches, which he calls “a deeply nostalgic flavor memory for me, growing up in a Cuban household.” His Cubano features roasted pork belly, brined for 12 hours and rubbed with a boldly flavorful herb-packed mojo marinade. Cubanos are “traditionally made with pernil,” or slow-roasted pork shoulder, he says. “We have chosen pork belly as a clever nod to the Chinese influence in Cuba — a fusion of Chinese and Cuban that stays independent of each other. The dishes don’t blend. This is more of a Cantonese-style pork belly with crispy skin but using Cuban flavors.”

Note: The bread is from Cuban market El Nuevo Mundo ; you can substitute the two loaves of pan de agua with four large Mexican bolillos. Calamansi juice is available at Filipino markets. If you don’t have a sandwich press, you can press the sandwich in a large skillet one side at a time until both sides are toasted and the cheese is melted.

You will have more pork belly than you need for the sandwiches. Wrap any leftover pork belly and store in the refrigerator for up to three days. Store any leftover mojo rub and mojo vinaigrette in the refrigerator in covered containers for up to two weeks; reserve for another use.