José Andres and Eric Ripert want you to celebrate Anthony Bourdain with a toast

Chefs José Andres and Eric Ripert are asking fans and fellow chefs to celebrate their friend, the late Anthony Bourdain. The two took to social media Thursday with a video introducing #BourdainDay, a hashtag meant to honor the chef, author and television host’s life and legacy during June.
“We want all of you to celebrate Tony’s life by cheering to Tony,” Ripert says in the video. “Anywhere you want with anyone you want.” The two then raise their Porron wine pitchers high and drink. You can view the merriment in the full video above.
Ripert, the chef at Le Bernardin in New York City, and Andres, who has restaurants around the world, including Somni in Los Angeles, are encouraging people to create their own videos toasting Bourdain. Bourdain, who committed suicide nearly a year ago, would have turned 62 on June 25.
If you want to take your #BourdainDay homage even further, you could add a trip to In-N-Out, the fast-food chain Bourdain extolled as his favorite restaurant in Los Angeles: “A city with many fine restaurants, by the way. Just — I’m a cheap, nasty, low-down, trailer-park burger slut.”
Or maybe a drink at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. Bourdain once told Travel + Leisure magazine that if he had to live out the rest of his days in a hotel, it would be there.
The Culinary Institute of America also plans to honor Bourdain with a new scholarship for students inspired by Bourdain’s curiosity and passion for the intersection of food and culture. Full details on the scholarship, which could include a semester abroad or international culinary experience, will be announced in June.
Do fun things with us
If you wake up thinking about what you’re going to have for dinner, please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.