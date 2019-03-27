2019 James Beard Award nominations announced

The James Beard Foundation has announced this year’s nominations for its chef, restaurant and media awards in a ceremony Wednesday morning in Houston.
Los Angeles chefs Michael Cimarusti of Providence, Jeremy Fox of Rustic Canyon, Jessica Koslow of Sqirl and Travis Lett of Gjelina were nominated for Best Chef West. Joshua Skenes of Saison in San Francisco also joins them in this category.
Kris Yenbamroong’s Thai restaurant Night + Market was nominated for Outstanding Wine Program. In the Best Pastry Chef category, Margarita Manzke of Republique was again nominated. For Rising Star Chef of the Year, Jonathan Yao of Kato got the nod.
The late Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold was nominated for the Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award. (Gold won four James Beard Awards in his lifetime, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for criticism.) Bill Addison, now a critic at the L.A. Times, was nominated in the same category for his work at Eater. And the nominations for the first Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award, established last year in his honor, were also announced.
A full list of the finalists can be found at JamesBeard.org. The awards gala takes place May 6 in Chicago.