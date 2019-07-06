Has the curse on a storied Melrose restaurant space finally lifted?

Patric Kuh, for many years the restaurant critic at Los Angeles magazine, cooked at Citrus in its heyday. He noted in a 2008 article that Richard “was the perfect person to take California cuisine to its next phase. … He’d grown up poor in the Ardennes and had no interest in giving a sun-kissed gloss to the food of his native country.” Ruth Reichl was The Times’ critic when Richard came on the scene. She concluded her review with a mighty pronouncement: “Citrus has captured the mood of Los Angeles right now, and it has thereby captured the city’s imagination.”