Lisa Hanawalt and Patricia Escárcega talk food, mentors, and ‘Tuca & Bertie’

It's based very closely on my experiences. When I started as a cartoonist, I was going to festivals, like I was going to Comic-Con and I was meeting people like Daniel Clowes and Matt Groening. Most of them were men. I looked up to them and I wanted so badly to be seen as serious and to be taken seriously by them. And the person who was able to introduce me to them was my publisher. He was like my gateway into meeting these people. I find that relationship and the power imbalance interesting. It's interesting how most of the people I looked up to were men. Later in life I was like, hmm, why is that? People can take advantage of that. When people first enter an industry, because they're so hungry, they don't necessarily recognize what's appropriate behavior in ways because they're just trying to survive. It's really rich territory for storytelling.