The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

The calendar has flipped to a new year and L.A.’s rapid-paced dining scene is a reminder to carpe diem. The year 2024 saw a spate of exciting openings, including newly appointed 101 Best Restaurants Komal and Azizam, as well as the resurgence of acclaimed fine-dining institutions such as Vespertine and Somni. Sadly, it was also a year that brought dozens of closures as the restaurant industry continues to contend with significant challenges.

All the more reason to plunge into the city’s culinary offerings with gusto. Tacos are the arguable avatar of our city, and last year the Food team named 101 of the best in the region, from pop-up taquerias to sit-down spots and hidden gems. Or you could eat your way through our staff’s favorite dishes of 2024, a food tour that spans sashimi in Valle de Guadalupe and Peking duck in Las Vegas, with plenty of places in between.

Even as the rest of the world slowed down for the holiday season, local chefs and restaurateurs worked overtime to debut new destinations for breakfast sandwiches, Tuscan specialties, Uzbek cuisine and more. And if you want to start this year’s food journey with an ambitious tasting menu, there are two reservations you’ll want to start planning for immediately. Here are the best new restaurants and bars to put on your dining agenda this month.

