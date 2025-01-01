The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers
The calendar has flipped to a new year and L.A.’s rapid-paced dining scene is a reminder to carpe diem. The year 2024 saw a spate of exciting openings, including newly appointed 101 Best Restaurants Komal and Azizam, as well as the resurgence of acclaimed fine-dining institutions such as Vespertine and Somni. Sadly, it was also a year that brought dozens of closures as the restaurant industry continues to contend with significant challenges.
All the more reason to plunge into the city’s culinary offerings with gusto. Tacos are the arguable avatar of our city, and last year the Food team named 101 of the best in the region, from pop-up taquerias to sit-down spots and hidden gems. Or you could eat your way through our staff’s favorite dishes of 2024, a food tour that spans sashimi in Valle de Guadalupe and Peking duck in Las Vegas, with plenty of places in between.
Even as the rest of the world slowed down for the holiday season, local chefs and restaurateurs worked overtime to debut new destinations for breakfast sandwiches, Tuscan specialties, Uzbek cuisine and more. And if you want to start this year’s food journey with an ambitious tasting menu, there are two reservations you’ll want to start planning for immediately. Here are the best new restaurants and bars to put on your dining agenda this month.
American Beauty
Read about the new location of American Beauty in the Grove.
Bar Etoile
Bar Siesta
Bella's Bread and Butter
Bernee
Calabama
Destroyer
Florence Osteria & Piano Bar
Fountain Grains & Greens
The Jaguar Room
Layla Bagels
Panda Inn
Rasarumah
Somni
Like its predecessor, the new menu channels a similar light and playful theme, with a fresh lineup of dishes that might include a seaweed meringue in the shape of a fish with caviar and smoked butter or a dessert course inspired by Randy’s Donuts. A wine cellar curated by wine director Caroline Costarella (formerly of San Francisco’s Lazy Bear) and general manager Daniel Gorlas (formerly of Per Se) features over 300 bottles, and two wine pairings, priced at $225 and $415, are available with dinner. The current tasting menu is set at $495 without pairings, though Zabala says he may one day offer a shorter tasting menu at a lower price. Until then, the restaurant remains one of the most competitive reservations in town and is booked through early March.
Vespertine
Zira Uzbek Kitchen
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.