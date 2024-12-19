The best dishes of 2024, according to our food writers
The year 2024 has flown by, and in retrospect, individual weeks and months can blend together. But the region’s remarkable dining scene helps us keep time, with shared meals and notable openings representing some of our core memories from the past year.
This year kept us busy. Our writers spent months researching our inaugural guide to the 101 Best Tacos in Los Angeles. We shared lists with our favorite sandwiches and cookies, as well as a comprehensive dining and drinking guide to Koreatown. We tracked restaurant openings and closings, with insight from chefs and restaurateurs on the current challenges in their industry.
We celebrated local culinary talent with our annual guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A., this year co-written by restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris. We also explored beyond the city, providing destination dining guides to Palm Springs, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas.
As we reflect on the past 12 months, countless meals stand out as worthy of celebration. Whether it’s an oxtail smashburger from a fast-casual spot in Redlands, a prized Peking duck at a Las Vegas resort or al pastor street tacos shaved directly from the spit, these are the best dishes our writers ate this year, and ones we’re eager to revisit in 2025.
Sesame green onion pie at Ahgoo's Kitchen
Saturday musakhan from Al Baraka
Tortilla española at Asador Bastian pop-up
Lamb neck koresht at Azizam
Steak tartare at Bar Etoile
This is a deeply savory rendition of raw hand-chopped steak, which currently tosses the meat with shallots, parsley and pear-and-persimmon vinegar. Sometimes the Caesar dressing might involve vinegars and brines from the kitchen’s house ferments, or it might involve buttermilk; whatever the day’s ingredients, it’s creamy and unctuous and slides down the sides of the thick slice of Bub and Grandma’s country loaf, and it all gets buried in shaved sheep’s milk cheese and cured egg yolk. The dish is filling enough as its own meal, though the cubed toast beneath it all certainly makes for easy sharing. Enjoy this with a batched martini or one of Julian Kurland and Jill Bernheimer’s myriad suggestions for wine.
Savory cheesecake at Bar Le Côte
He and chef de cuisine Jose Gomez tinkered with their ratios of sugar to salt, adding more and more lemon juice and zest for a bright burst of near puckering flavor. They concocted the perfect balance of a dense but still-fluffy base of goat cheese and cream cheese in the cake itself, then grated shallots into crème fraîche “frosting” to play on classic caviar flavor pairings. Crowned with a hearty helping of caviar and even more lemon zest, it’s a refreshing take on cheesecake in more ways than one. It’s a bite that’s more than worth a stop during a drive up the coast, or arguably a destination in and of itself.
Bansang at Baroo
Goat roti at Bridgetown Roti
Rice porridge at Destroyer
Cabbage at Dunsmoor
Often it’s cooked vegetarian — boiled in water — but occasionally it’s made with bacon lardons, which caramelize before they’re added to the cabbage and water, and which punctuate the little bowl with chewy, salty pops. The dish is nostalgic for Dunsmoor, whose mother cooked cabbage in this fashion but without the cheffy adornments of yogurt, dill and caraway. He likes to serve it both in spring and in late autumn/winter, and once it’s on the menu it remains there for months due simply to its popularity with guests. Look for its return in January, when a hearty, comforting bowl of buttery cabbage goes best with a romantic wintry dining room that’s lit by candlelight.
Latin American sashimi at Hacienda Guadalupe
Garlic soy fried pork back ribs at Haemaru
A turnip at Hayato
This turnip, served unadorned next to two slices of steamed and grilled duck, was in its own way as luscious as the meat.
Go cooks turnips in water reserved from washing his sushi rice to remove some of the vegetable’s natural bitterness. Then he cooks the turnips again in seasoned kombu dashi. “It comes out pretty soft,” Go told his guests. “You should be able to split it with your chopsticks.”
Indeed, our chopsticks easily went through the turnip.
“When it’s good,” Go added, “it’s like a soup dumpling inside. It’s very juicy with a little bit of kombu taste.”
As I ate the last bit of the root vegetable, it occurred to me that great chefs should not be judged by how they serve lobster or caviar but on what they can do with a humble turnip.
'K.F.C.' hamachi collar at Hibi
I’ve had fried hamachi collar before and liked it — a lot. But in Kim’s version, taking a cue from Korean fried chicken, the collar was coated in a batter that fried up crisp and golden in an even layer but left the fish tender and luscious. If Hibi kept its chefs around longer — or even had a greatest-hits menu — I could imagine the “K.F.C.” becoming a citywide obsession.
Double oxtail smashburger at the Jerk Grill
Saturday tea service at Knife Pleat
Squash blossom quesadilla at Komal
Taco de cabrita y consomé at El Lagunero
Mansef at Mal Al Sham
Five-year-old Mal Al Sham resides on the main road through El Cajon, a city with one of the country’s largest Iraqi immigrant and refugee communities. The restaurant honors the population with a weekend special of quzi, another lamb and rice dish more peppered with sweet, bright spices (but no yogurt sauce). For a feast, surround these dishes with other regional staples: silky hummus, fattoush tangy with pomegranate molasses, beefy kibbeh in fried or grilled variations and extra-crunchy falafel. For seekers of outstanding Levantine cooking, El Cajon is a worthwhile 20-minute drive from downtown San Diego.
Melon d'Exception at Marché Moderne
This year’s creation was worth the wait. The dish featured marble-size samplings of Weiser melons and thinly sliced ribbons of 24-month aged prosciutto accompanied with a port wine sorbet. The dish may look too pretty to eat, but that didn’t stop me. The savory prosciutto paired so well with the melons — Charentais, Cavaillon, Sugar Queen and Sugar Cube. The port wine sorbet sealed the deal, topped with a touch of black pepper, mint, basil and balsamic vinegar. I’m sad I have to wait until next year for Marneau’s next melon creation, but I’m excited to see what he’ll come up with next.
Chicken shawarma at Miya Miya
Vanilla St. Honore at Muse
Banana and caviar ice cream sandwich at Pasta|Bar
She roasts bananas in their peels to the point of caramelization and adds them to a freshly made ice cream base, then smokes the ice cream with oak for an earthy edge to the lightly tropical, creamy fruit. She constructs almost shortbread-like brioche cookies using a blend of flours, house brioche crumbs and brown butter, then tops the whole ice cream sandwich with the Lees’ private-label caviar for a salty, savory note. The bites without caviar shine just as much, to the point where I’d like to keep my freezer well stocked with these mini ice cream sandwiches year-round, caviar or no.
Cod dosirak at Perilla L.A.
Mala lamb sausage pizza at Pizzeria Sei
Al pastor taco at Tacos Los Güichos
Peruvian bay scallops at Trani's Dockside Station
Chilaquiles divorciados at Venice Bakery
'Summer' at Vespertine
Peking duck at Wing Lei
For many years, Wing Lei was the standard-bearer for Peking duck on the Vegas Strip, and it still might be, even among contenders such as Mott 32 at the Venetian and Chyna Club in Fontainebleau. It is hard to beat the deftness of its tableside service, overseen by two servers: One carves the crisp-skinned lacquered bird while the other uses three golden spoons (two in one hand act as tongs) to fill and wrap the steamed crepe-like pancakes. Wing Lei chef Ming Yu prepares a hybrid roast duck that combines the styles of Beijing and Hong Kong. It’s stuffed with herbs and aromatics, marinated for 12 hours, basted with vinegar and honey, and air-dried for another 12 hours before it’s roasted until the skin is crisp and burnished. At any time you might see carts criss-crossing the dining room to bring ducks to a dozen tables. But this one was all mine.
Worldwide Tacos
The classic ground beef that’s dressed similar to a Gringo taco with shredded lettuce, cheese, chunks of tomato and house hot sauce is one of my favorites, but the BBQ lamb — featuring halal meat — is just as good, with tender chunks coated in a spicy-sweet sauce and featuring the same crunchy shell (fried to your preferred crispness) with toppings. The wait at Worldwide Tacos can range from 30 minutes to two hours; I recommend arriving around opening at 3 p.m. to expedite your order. Grab a few extra tacos, a sweet potato dessert bar or garlic fries if you need help justifying the wait.
Ube Cruffin at 61 Hundred Bread
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.