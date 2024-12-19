The best dishes of 2024, according to our food writers

The year 2024 has flown by, and in retrospect, individual weeks and months can blend together. But the region’s remarkable dining scene helps us keep time, with shared meals and notable openings representing some of our core memories from the past year.

This year kept us busy. Our writers spent months researching our inaugural guide to the 101 Best Tacos in Los Angeles. We shared lists with our favorite sandwiches and cookies, as well as a comprehensive dining and drinking guide to Koreatown. We tracked restaurant openings and closings, with insight from chefs and restaurateurs on the current challenges in their industry.

We celebrated local culinary talent with our annual guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A., this year co-written by restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris. We also explored beyond the city, providing destination dining guides to Palm Springs, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

As we reflect on the past 12 months, countless meals stand out as worthy of celebration. Whether it’s an oxtail smashburger from a fast-casual spot in Redlands, a prized Peking duck at a Las Vegas resort or al pastor street tacos shaved directly from the spit, these are the best dishes our writers ate this year, and ones we’re eager to revisit in 2025.

