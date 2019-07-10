Review: Remember Naugles Tacos? Never heard of it? The cult Mexican fast-food chain is expanding

It was a rival to Taco Bell and Del Taco in the fast-food Cal-Mex wars of the 1970s, until Del Taco acquired the company in 1995 and unceremoniously shut it down. The erasure was so complete that when food writer Christian Ziebarth petitioned the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2012 to take control of Naugles' trademark, arguing that Del Taco had done nothing with it for decades and he was therefore legally allowed to revive the chain, the feds sided with him (Del Taco is still fighting the ruling).