Peaches and berries make quarantine baking summery

Peach Pie With Duck Fat Crust
(Leslie Grow / For the Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
July 5, 2020
8 AM
With a troubling surge in COVID-19 cases, we’re heading back into the kitchen. I’m looking for the same comfort and joy that cooking gave me in the first round of sheltering at home, but now I want to grill and make fresh summery dishes. And, as always, I’m craving dessert.

Here’s a mix of long weekend cooking projects and quick weekday meals that celebrate Southern California’s great produce. And since bars are closed, don’t forget to make a batch of your own simple syrup for cocktails at home.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: Strawberry Shortcake Cookies by Genevieve Ko in studio on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Strawberry Shortcake Cookies

45 minutes
Makes about 30
Think of these as a socially distant version of shortcakes. You can do a contactless dropoff of these cookies for the friends you would have been partying with this weekend.

Peach Pie With Duck Fat Crust

2 hours plus cooling
Serves 12

Duck fat makes pie crust extra flaky, and its savory richness makes juicy peaches taste even sweeter. If you don’t have duck fat, pile the filling in an all-butter crust or a shortening-butter one.

Summer squash chowder makes an ideal soup to serve at outdoor picnics or barbecues. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.

Summer Squash Chowder

1 hour
Serves 6 to 8
Summer squash blends into creamy goodness and gets topped with crunchy bacon.

Summer herbs kofta with avocado dip.

Summer Herb Meatballs with Avocado Dip

30 minutes
Serves 4

A blend of parsley, cilantro, mint and scallions adds freshness to these charred chile-flecked meatballs.

LOS ANGELES - MAY 9, 2019: Milk Chocolate Semifreddo with toppings cooked & styled by Genevieve Ko and propped by Nidia Cueva at PropLink Tabletop Studio in downton Los Angeles on May 9, 2019. (Ren Fuller / For the Times)

Chocolate Semifreddo

5 hours
Serves 12
Want to make homemade ice cream but don’t have an ice cream machine? This super smooth semifreddo doesn’t require one.

Ask the cooks

I am writing from Cebu, Philippines. As you know, with COVID-19, baking has helped us cope. I must say, yours is the best burnt Basque cheesecake recipe I’ve ever made. I had to make my own crème fraîche as it is not available in stores. I followed several recipes from the internet and made mine from scratch using lemon. As a result, it made my cheesecake too lemony. Where did I go wrong?

— Johannah del Rosario

I’m so glad you enjoyed the cheesecake. I actually don’t use any lemon when I make crème fraîche. I stir together 1 cup heavy (whipping) cream and ¼ cup buttermilk in a glass container, cover and let sit at room temperature until the mixture is very thick. Depending on your kitchen environment, that can take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours. I like a very tangy crème fraîche. If you prefer a creamier flavor, use only 2 or 3 tablespoons buttermilk. Be sure to use cream and not milk for the best flavor.

Have a cooking question?

Email us.

FoodRecipes
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

