Strawberry Shortcake Cookies
Toasted on top and tender in the center, these butter cookies are packed with juicy strawberries. For an even crunchier top, sprinkle with sanding or coarse raw sugar.
Position racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven, then heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.
Hull the strawberries, then cut in quarters from top to bottom. Cut the quarters into ¼-inch slices crosswise. You should have about 2 cups. Spread on a paper towel to drain any excess water, then transfer to a bowl and toss with the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons sugar.
Whisk the flour, baking powder, salt and remaining ⅓ cup sugar in a large bowl. Add the butter and cut in with a pastry cutter or pinch in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse meal with gravel-sized bits. Transfer to the refrigerator. Whisk the cream until the consistency of thick pancake batter, then whisk in the vanilla. Fold the lightly whipped cream into the chilled flour mixture until clumps form, then add the strawberry mixture, leaving behind any juices in the bowl, and continue folding gently just until the dough comes together.
Drop the dough by heaping tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing 1 ½ inches apart. Sprinkle the tops with sugar.
Bake, rotating the positions of the pans halfway through, until browned on top, about 20 minutes.
Cool completely on the sheets on wire racks. Serve at room temperature. These are the best the day they’re baked.