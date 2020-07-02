Strawberry Shortcake Cookies

Whisk the flour, baking powder, salt and remaining ⅓ cup sugar in a large bowl. Add the butter and cut in with a pastry cutter or pinch in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse meal with gravel-sized bits. Transfer to the refrigerator. Whisk the cream until the consistency of thick pancake batter, then whisk in the vanilla. Fold the lightly whipped cream into the chilled flour mixture until clumps form, then add the strawberry mixture, leaving behind any juices in the bowl, and continue folding gently just until the dough comes together.