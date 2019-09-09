Matt Molina of Hippo in Highland Park makes perfect green beans

Culinary SOS

I’m completely obsessed with those green beans at Hippo. I know it has beans and nuts and serrano chiles, but I suspect that the “Frenchie dressing” is what puts these beans over the top. My attempts at reverse engineering this dish have been futile. Please help! I could just eat these for dinner any night and be happy.

-Amy Seidenwurm, Silver Lake

These green beans from chef Matt Molina, a Nancy Silverton protégé who worked at Osteria Mozza, Pizzeria Mozza and Campanile, pack so many layers of textures and flavors. The green beans get seared hard in a skillet, giving them a deep smoky taste in minutes. The whole batch is good enough to eat just like that, but they’re even better with other goodies that add spicy heat, onion-y freshness and nutty crunch. The Frenchie dressing ties all those elements together and makes any salad better, so we’re giving you a bigger batch of that recipe to keep in the fridge for instant restaurant-worthy weeknight meals.

These are satisfying enough to serve as a meal on their own. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Charred Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Serrano Chile

20 minutes. Serves 4.

At Hippo, Matt Molina uses a mix of string beans he gets from local farmers. You can do the same or just stick with haricots verts, which are thin French green beans. They’re readily available in supermarkets and often come pre-trimmed, making this dish even quicker to throw together. You can buy hazelnuts that come roasted and skinned, or do it yourself: Toast the nuts in a 350-degree oven for 12 minutes, then wrap the nuts in a clean kitchen towel and rub vigorously to remove the skins. To crisp up raw scallions and soften their bite, Molina puts them in a small salad spinner and covers with ice-cold water. After letting them crisp for a few minutes, he lifts them out, shakes off excess water and spins them dry. You can try this trick or use our method below.

1 pound string beans, preferably a mix of wax beans, haricots verts and dragon tongue beans, stem ends trimmed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more

3 scallions, cut in 3-inch lengths and thinly sliced lengthwise

⅓ cup roasted and skinned hazelnuts

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 serrano chile, very thinly sliced

2 tablespoons Frenchie dressing, plus more

Frenchie dressing, plus more 1 teaspoon minced chives

