What’s Frenchie Dressing? The best mustard vinaigrette you’ve ever had

Two types of mustard and the combination of vinegar with lemon juice give this vinaigrette its complex full-flavored tang. At Hippo restaurant, chef Matt Molina and his team blitz this mix in a food processor so that the mustard seeds break up, highlighting their piquant taste. You can whisk the dressing instead and enjoy the pop of the whole mustard seeds with each bite. This dressing was created to go with charred green beans but is also delicious on any salad, from leafy greens to roasted beets, and can season grain bowls too.

Frenchie Dressing

Makes about ½ cup

Ingredients



1 tablespoon whole-grain Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 small garlic clove, grated on a Microplane

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions

Pulse both mustards with the vinegar, garlic and lemon juice in a mini food processor until smooth. With the machine running, drizzle in the olive oil. Or, you can make the dressing by hand: Whisk both mustards with the vinegar, garlic and lemon juice in a medium bowl. While whisking, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Continue whisking until the dressing is emulsified.

Make ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.