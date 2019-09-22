Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fast and easy vegetable dishes for weeknight meals

Nigella Seed Potato Salad
Warm potato salad is satisfying enough to serve as the main meal.
(Leslie Grow/For The Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Sep. 24, 2019
5 AM
When you combine hearty vegetables such as corn, cabbage and potatoes with big savory flavors, it makes the veggies feel like the pricey small plates you order at restaurants. These vegetable recipes are fast and filling enough to be all you need for dinner any night. And they keep well, so you can have leftovers for lunch the next day. Plus, they give you the familiar warmth of classics like buffalo wings and Caesar and potato salad. These recipes are part of our Five or Fewer series in which we pull together delicious dishes with five or fewer ingredients (not counting oil, salt and pepper). Get the recipes at the links below and let us know what you think.

Warm Potato Salad With Nigella Seeds

Nigella Seed Potato Salad GIF
Nigella seeds, sometimes labeled calonji, plus chives and a whole-grain mustard vinaigrette make this easy potato salad flavorful.
(Leslie Grow/For The Times)

Buffalo Corn With Bacon and Eggs

Buffalo Corn GIF
Corn, scallions, hot sauce, bacon and eggs make a hearty meal.
(Leslie Grow/For The Times)

Napa Cabbage Caesar Salad

Napa Cabbage Caesar Salad GIF
This four-ingredient Caesar salad dressing is perfect with Napa cabbage.
(Leslie Grow/For The Times)
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She has written over a dozen cookbooks with notable chefs and is the author of “Better Baking.” Ko graduated from Yale University and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets, including NYT Cooking. She was born and raised in Monterey Park on dim sum, onigiri and chimichangas.
