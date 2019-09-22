Fast and easy vegetable dishes for weeknight meals

When you combine hearty vegetables such as corn, cabbage and potatoes with big savory flavors, it makes the veggies feel like the pricey small plates you order at restaurants. These vegetable recipes are fast and filling enough to be all you need for dinner any night. And they keep well, so you can have leftovers for lunch the next day. Plus, they give you the familiar warmth of classics like buffalo wings and Caesar and potato salad. These recipes are part of our Five or Fewer series in which we pull together delicious dishes with five or fewer ingredients (not counting oil, salt and pepper). Get the recipes at the links below and let us know what you think.

Warm Potato Salad With Nigella Seeds

Nigella seeds, sometimes labeled calonji, plus chives and a whole-grain mustard vinaigrette make this easy potato salad flavorful. (Leslie Grow/For The Times)

Buffalo Corn With Bacon and Eggs

Corn, scallions, hot sauce, bacon and eggs make a hearty meal. (Leslie Grow/For The Times)

Napa Cabbage Caesar Salad

This four-ingredient Caesar salad dressing is perfect with Napa cabbage. (Leslie Grow/For The Times)