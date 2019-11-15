No one likes turkey anyway, so make this easy masterpiece instead

Swap a whole turkey for whole vegetables as your Thanksgiving showstopper. Use the best-looking vegetables here, ideally in a mix of colors. They’re impressive kept whole, but you can cut some into smaller pieces too for variety on the platter. You can garnish the platter with fresh herbs, such as sage and rosemary, and fresh fruit, such as concord grapes. Arrange the vegetables like a cornucopia and present them to the table, then carve them into slices and wedges, as you would a classic Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Slow-Roasted Winter Vegetables

2 hours, largely unattended. Serves 12.

Ingredients



1 whole delicata, butternut or other winter squash

2 whole celery root

1 large or 2 regular whole cauliflower or romanesco broccoli

6 tablespoons everyday extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Poultry Seasoning

Kosher salt

Bourbon Mushroom Gravy

Instructions

