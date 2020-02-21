Chef Sally Schmitt’s French Laundry was an influential Napa Valley restaurant that pioneered California cuisine — and then it was eclipsed by the Thomas Keller-helmed establishment that took its place.

As co-founder of the French Laundry, chef Sally Schmitt is a pioneer of California cuisine. Her tortilla soup, a version of which she served at the Napa Valley restaurant , reflects her place in the state’s culinary history. By swapping in tomatillos for the more common tomatoes and pairing them with citrus, Schmitt brings bright tangy notes to this simple soup. Its simplicity highlights the freshness of the produce and the warming comfort of tortillas that thicken and enrich the broth.

Top with fried tortilla strips if you want extra crunch.

Newsletter Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.