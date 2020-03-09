Fried chicken joint Phat Birds closes in East L.A.; bistro and cooking school Violet opens in Westwood

Here is this week’s notable restaurant news from around Southern California:

Phat Birds

Three-year-old East L.A. fried chicken spot Phat Birds has closed after owner Max Henriquez declined to renew the building’s lease. A new location will open in the forthcoming Montebello food hall BLVD MRKT, slated to debut next month.

520 Whittier Blvd., Montebello, phatbirds.com

Violet

Violet, a Cal-French restaurant and cooking school from chef and cookbook author Dana Slatkin, is now open in Westwood. The menu includes bistro classics like steak frites, whitefish barigoule, gnocchi Parisienne and a burger with Emmental cheese and confit onions.

1121 Glendon Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 208-1121, violetla.com

Everytable

Everytable, the L.A.-based fast-casual chain that aims to offer affordable and healthful meals to underserved communities, has opened a “SmartFridge” outlet at Santa Monica College. The grab-and-go concept joins locations at Cal State L.A. and Cal State Dominguez.

1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, everytable.com



La Morra Pizzeria

Zach Swemle and Marlee Blodgett’s mobile pizza operation La Morra, which offers naturally leavened Neapolitan pies cooked in a wood-fire oven, is now open on Saturdays and Sundays at Texino, a camper van rental and repair shop in Silver Lake.

3201 Rowena Ave., Los Angeles, lamorrapizzeria.com

Hamilton at APL

Hollywood steakhouse APL will offer a $65 “Hamilton”-themed pre-show menu starting March 12, in celebration of the musical’s return to the Pantages Theatre. Dishes include Aaron Burr, Sir-loin Tartare, King George Salmon, ‘Shroom Where it Happens and My Shot de Cremé.

1680 Vine St., Los Angeles, (323) 416-1280, aplrestaurant.com

Fish or Flesh at Lost Spirits Distillery

Interactive distillery-slash-theme-park Lost Spirits Distillery has launched a $240 weekend tasting menu called Fish or Flesh. Tickets include dinner, spirit tastings and a guided tour of the “Island of Doctor Moreau”-themed production facility.

1200 E 5th St., Los Angeles, (213) 505-2425, lostspirits.net

Burgers 99

Badmaash owners Nakul and Arjun Mahendro have opened Burgers 99 on La Brea Avenue. The retro-inspired burger stand serves several classic varieties of cheeseburger, fries, shakes, hot dogs and breakfast burritos.

131 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, burgers99.com

Happy Pi Day

Several L.A. restaurants are offering pie-related deals in honor of Pi Day on March 14: Fishing With Dynamite in Manhattan Beach has whole Key lime pies for $32; Sibling Rival in downtown L.A. has $3.14 miniature pies through the end of March; Milk Bar in Beverly Grove has $20 pies until March 24.

Motz’s Burgers

Burger maestro and author George Motz is back in L.A. for another round of pop-ups featuring his griddle-smashed fried onion cheeseburgers; Motz will be at Boomtown Brewery on March 14 and at Smorgasburg on March 15.

These restaurants have closed:

Astro Doughnuts

Washington, D.C.-based doughnut and fried chicken concept Astro Doughnuts has closed its two local locations after three years downtown and two years in Santa Monica.

Art’s Famous Chili Dog

Art’s Famous Chili Dog, a historic South L.A. hot dog stand founded by Art Elkind and best known for weathering the 1992 L.A. riots, has closed after 80 years.

Mon Petit Poulet

Parisian rotisserie chicken restaurant Mon Petit Poulet has closed its locations in Venice and downtown after three years.

Hurry Curry

Longtime Mar Vista Indian restaurant Hurry Curry has closed its doors after 35 years on Venice Boulevard.

