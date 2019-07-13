6 great pizza places in Los Angeles

But yes, Los Angeles has some excellent pizza — pies made to the specifications of its pizzaiolos’ imaginations, shaped by Italy’s pizza traditions but not beholden to them. Pizza is top of mind for me this week: On Thursday, The Times published my review of the first U.S. franchise location of L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, the Naples restaurant made famous by “Eat Pray Love.” I’m not a fan of this Hollywood spinoff. It’s the kind of place, in its empty prettiness, I would not have even bothered to review except that it trades off of a very famous name and customers may show up thinking they’re going to have an approximation of the Naples experience. That just isn’t the case.