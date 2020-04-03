Tonight’s prescription: Penicillin. (Yup, as in the cocktail.)

The Penicillin is a modern classic that was created by bartender Sam Ross. He makes his with single-malt and blended Scotches; in this stay-home spin, I’m calling for whatever whiskey you have. While making a syrup may seem fussy, it takes only minutes. Once you’ve got ginger-honey syrup in the fridge, you can make the nonalcoholic variations below for a dose of feel-good in any form, at any time.
Penicillin Cocktail
5 minutes. Makes 1 drink.
- 2 ounces blended scotch or other whiskey
- ¾ ounce fresh lemon juice
- ¾ ounce Ginger-Honey Syrup (see recipe below)
1. Combine the scotch, lemon juice and syrup in a cocktail shaker or insulated water bottle filled with ice. Put on the cap and shake vigorously for 20 seconds.
2. Strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cube. If you happen to have single-malt scotch, pour a splash on top.
Ginger-Honey Syrup
5 minutes. Makes about ½ cup
- ¼ cup honey
- One piece fresh ginger (2 inches), peeled and sliced
Bring the honey, ginger and ⅓ cup water to a boil, stirring to dissolve the honey. Remove from the heat and use immediately or refrigerate in an airtight jar for up to 5 days.
Other Honeyed Ginger Drinks
Honey Ginger-Ale
2 minutes. Makes 1 drink.
1 ounce Ginger-Honey Syrup (see recipe above), plus more
Sparkling or soda water
Pour the syrup into an ice-filled glass and fill with soda or sparkling water. Stir well and sip. Add more syrup if you’d like.
Ginger Honey Tea
Stir a spoonful of Ginger-Honey Syrup (see recipe above) into hot water or hot tea to taste.