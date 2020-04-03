Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Tonight’s prescription: Penicillin. (Yup, as in the cocktail.)

Cocktail hacks illustration
Time for happy hour at home.
(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
April 3, 2020
2 PM
The Penicillin is a modern classic that was created by bartender Sam Ross. He makes his with single-malt and blended Scotches; in this stay-home spin, I’m calling for whatever whiskey you have. While making a syrup may seem fussy, it takes only minutes. Once you’ve got ginger-honey syrup in the fridge, you can make the nonalcoholic variations below for a dose of feel-good in any form, at any time.

Penicillin Cocktail


5 minutes. Makes 1 drink.

  • 2 ounces blended scotch or other whiskey
  • ¾ ounce fresh lemon juice
  • ¾ ounce Ginger-Honey Syrup (see recipe below)

1. Combine the scotch, lemon juice and syrup in a cocktail shaker or insulated water bottle filled with ice. Put on the cap and shake vigorously for 20 seconds.

2. Strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cube. If you happen to have single-malt scotch, pour a splash on top.

Ginger-Honey Syrup

5 minutes. Makes about ½ cup

  • ¼ cup honey
  • One piece fresh ginger (2 inches), peeled and sliced

Bring the honey, ginger and ⅓ cup water to a boil, stirring to dissolve the honey. Remove from the heat and use immediately or refrigerate in an airtight jar for up to 5 days.

Other Honeyed Ginger Drinks


Honey Ginger-Ale


2 minutes. Makes 1 drink.

1 ounce Ginger-Honey Syrup (see recipe above), plus more
Sparkling or soda water

Pour the syrup into an ice-filled glass and fill with soda or sparkling water. Stir well and sip. Add more syrup if you’d like.

Ginger Honey Tea


Stir a spoonful of Ginger-Honey Syrup (see recipe above) into hot water or hot tea to taste.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
