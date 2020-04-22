The Cannabis Cafe in West Hollywood reopens Thursday as a drive-thru

The Cannabis Cafe in West Hollywood will reopen as a food and weed drive-thru operation starting Thursday.

When the restaurant originally opened in October, people lined up around the block for the chance to smoke a joint while they ate vegan nachos. It was forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing shutdown of non-essential businesses but has since worked out a solution with the city of West Hollywood.

“The city gave us temporary permission to operate as a medical and recreational dispensary until the emergency order ends,” co-founder Courtney Zalewski said. “This allows us to sell cannabis alongside our full food menu in an In-N-Out drive-thru-like system.”

You drive up to a designated parking spot, roll down the window and wait for a flower host (also known as a “budtender”). The host stands at least 6 feet away, offers guidance and takes your order. You pay and wait in your car, then drive off to enjoy your weed and food at home. Online pre-orders for food and cannabis products are also available.

The restaurant, like many others, is also taking extra safety measures. It now takes employees’ temperatures and enforces hourly handwashing and social distancing of staff and customers; workers must also wear masks and gloves at all times.

If the drive-thru/car hop model proves successful, Zalewski said she hopes to put more of the staff back to work soon.

The drive-thru will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.