Food and drinks to order from black-owned companies

In addition to our black-owned restaurants list, we’ve put together a guide on food products and services in Los Angeles and across the country. If you have suggestions for others, please email us at cooking@latimes.com

Services

Jikoni Culinary Creative Studio: Kiano Moju, a food video producer, has created a stunning space in the Arts District for photo and video shoots and offers accompanying creative services and prop rentals. The studio can be rented for events as well.

https://www.jikonicreative.com/

Desserts

Southern Girl Desserts: Catarah Coleman and Shoneji Robison bring a taste of the South to L.A. with sweets including oatmeal raisin cookies, sweet potato bundt cake and pecan pie. Pick up in the Baldwin Hills store or get it shipped.

https://www.southerngirldesserts.com/store/

Milk + Brookies: Jovon English has answered the question of what to do when you can’t decide between a cookie and a brownie: Get brookies. Her OG fudge brownie with a chocolate chip cookie baked on top is a must-order.

http://www.milkandbrookies.com/

Lee Lee’s Rugelach: For more than 50 years, Alvin Lee Smalls has been baking buttery, flaky rugelach; apricot, raspberry and chocolate are all delicious.

https://www.leeleesrugelach.com/product-category/rugelach/

Advertisement

Lloyd’s Carrot Cake: Lloyd Adams perfected his mother’s carrot cake recipe and, after he died, his wife, Betty, and children Brandon and Lilka have continued his baking legacy.

https://www.lloydscarrotcake.com/order

Beverages

Red Bay Coffee Roasters: You’ll want the stylish drinkware, apparel and brew gear created by founder and artist Keba Konte as much as the sustainably sourced and roasted beans.

https://www.redbaycoffee.com

BLK & Bold: The specialty coffees are micro-roasted and the loose-leaf teas carefully sourced at this company from Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson. They donate 5% of their profits to support at-risk youth.

https://blkandbold.com/

Sage’s Larder: For a caffeine-free fix, Jovan Sage blends organic fair trade botanicals in her loose-leaf herbal teas. They’re soothing when served hot and refreshing iced. If you like to sweeten your tea, be sure to order her hibiscus elderberry syrup.

https://www.sageslarder.com/larder/herbal-tea-blends

Longevity Wines: This boutique winery in Livermore comes from founder and winemaker Phil Long. He takes a hands-on approach to every bottle, from his bubbly blanc-de-blanc to a deep Cabernet Sauvignon.

https://www.longevitywines.com

Ingredients

JuneBaby: You can get a taste of chef Edouardo Jordan’s Seattle restaurant JuneBaby with his seasonal jams and granola. With his ancient grains pancake mix and red flint cornbread mix, you can cook like him, too.

https://www.junebabyseattle.com/shop?category=Pantry

Advertisement

Hotville Chicken Seasoning and Cayenne Hot Sauce: You can pick up Kim Prince’s sweet heat seasoning spice mix and cayenne hot sauce while getting a to-go order from the restaurant or have them shipped home if you’re not in L.A.

https://www.hotvillechicken.com/

Jones Style BBQ Sauce: Slathering this tangy sauce all over ribs — or anything else — is like taking a trip to Kansas City. Leavy B. Jones Sr.’s daughters, Deborah and Mary, have carried on his smoked meat legacy with their family’s restaurant and this from-scratch sauce.

https://www.jonesbbqkc.com/products/jones-bar-b-q-sweet-tangy-bbq-sauce

Iya Foods: Founder and chef Toyin Kolawole sells a wide range of African ingredients, including spice mixes, flours and dried food powders.

https://www.iyafoods.com/

The Spice Suite: If you ever have trouble deciding which spice blends to choose, order a Spice Box from Angel Anderson. She curates the boxes with her most popular blends, which sometimes include a Cajun coffee rub and one with citrus and sorrel.

https://www.thespicesuite.com/product-page/spicebox

Advertisement

Cooking columnist Ben Mims contributed to this list.