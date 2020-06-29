Fire up the BBQ for the Fourth of July with these restaurant grilling kits

The following is a list of restaurants and butcher shops offering at-home grilling kits for the Fourth of July.

Bäco Mercat

Chef Josef Centeno is putting together burger grill kits with ingredients for four double cheeseburgers, a cucumber-beet salad and strawberry shortcake with biscuits and whipped cream. The kit is $75 and must be preordered online. bacomercat.com

Belcampo Meat Co.

Belcampo has a summer grill sampler ($139.99) that includes an organic strip steak, chuck steak, two bone-in pork chops, 2-pound packs of both ground beef and chicken hindquarters, a package of organic hot dogs and a package of organic kielbasa sausage. Preorder the sampler online for delivery. shop1.belcampo.com

Cassell’s Hamburgers

The Koreatown and downtown locations are offering $55 classic and vegan burger kits. The classic comes with six 7-ounce patties, your choice of cheese, L.A. Hearth Portuguese buns, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and homemade Thousand Island sauce. For the vegan kit, vegan patties are swapped in for the burgers and a vegan mustardy mayo sauce for the Thousand Island. Both are available for preorder and pickup. cassellshamburgers.com

Korean BBQ kit

Chef Chris Oh is marinating bulgogi, galbi and pork belly and making his own kimchi for his Korean BBQ kits. You can order packs for two ($60) or four ($100) that come with your choice of meat, kimchi and other banchan, white rice, miso dip, sliced jalapeños and garlic, and a bottle of K-pop sauce (think spicy mayo but better). If you don’t have a barbecue, he’s also selling small propane-fueled counter top grills. All orders must be placed online by 9 p.m. for next-day delivery. kbbqkit.com

Lawry’s and Tam O’Shanter

You can choose four Angus beef filets ($119), four Angus beef New York steaks ($129) or four 22-ounce bone-in rib-eyes ($179). Each kit comes with lemon and herb-marinated shrimp, blanched asparagus and paprika butter. The kits are available for preorder at both restaurants for pickup or delivery July 3-5. lawrysonline.com

Love Hour

The Koreatown pop-up is selling boxes that include four beef or Beyond Meat patties, Martin’s potato buns, American cheese, Love sauce (a special pink sauce), pickles and onions. The kits are $20 and available for preorder and pickup every Saturday. love-hour.com/collections

Maple Block Meat Co.

The restaurant is offering three party packs designed to feed four to six people: Wagyu beef back ribs ($115); brisket, ribs and chopped pork ($130); and whole smoked chicken ($83). Each comes with a six-pack of Shiner Bock, a choice of two sides and buttermilk biscuits or cornbread. Order by Thursday for pickup on July 4.

Mastro’s

The steakhouse has three kits that range in price from $120 to $220; alcohol pairings are available. The kits include steaks, sides and butter cake. Call to order for pickup on July 4. mastrosrestaurants.com

Wexler’s Deli