Smash Burgers

Once the pan is hot (you should see small wisps of smoke swirling up off the bottom), arrange the four patties evenly over the bottom of the skillet, seasoned side down. Set a timer for two minutes and don’t touch them. Take this time to season the patty sides facing up with salt and pepper. After two minutes, flip the patties, set a timer for two minutes again, and cook, using your flipping implement to press firmly onto the patties, smashing them into the skillet to flatten.