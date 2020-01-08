Jazz Singsanong of Jitlada created the Jazz Burger for her kids’ school lunches years ago. It’s become one of those great Los Angeles restaurant dishes that I often crave at 2 in the morning, when there’s no conceivable way of getting one. I decided to experiment and make it myself.
Jenn’s Jazz Burger
Combine the beef, garlic, ginger, onion, sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, lime leaf, black pepper, dried chiles and fresh chiles in a large mixing bowl and mix until everything is thoroughly combined and the meat becomes pasty in texture, 3 to 5 minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours.
Set up a charcoal grill for direct, high-heat grilling or heat a gas grill to high. (Alternatively, heat a large skillet or grill pan over high heat on a stove.)
Divide the meat evenly into four portions and form into half-inch-thick patties. Place on the hot grill grate. Cook until browned and lightly charred on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Flip the burgers and grill the other side for 4 minutes for medium-rare or to desired doneness.
For each burger, place two leaves of lettuce on a plate, then top with a burger patty. Garnish each with a slice of tomato, some red and green onion, chiles and herbs. Add a drizzle of the burger sauce and serve immediately.
Jenn’s Jazz Burger Sauce
Mix the mayonnaise, mustard, palm sugar, soy sauce and pepper in a small bowl until thoroughly combined.