Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Recipes

Jenn’s Jazz Burger

Time 30 minutes
Yields Serves 4
Jenn’s Jazz Burger
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
1

Combine the beef, garlic, ginger, onion, sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, lime leaf, black pepper, dried chiles and fresh chiles in a large mixing bowl and mix until everything is thoroughly combined and the meat becomes pasty in texture, 3 to 5 minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours.

2

Set up a charcoal grill for direct, high-heat grilling or heat a gas grill to high. (Alternatively, heat a large skillet or grill pan over high heat on a stove.)

3

Divide the meat evenly into four portions and form into half-inch-thick patties. Place on the hot grill grate. Cook until browned and lightly charred on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Flip the burgers and grill the other side for 4 minutes for medium-rare or to desired doneness.

4

For each burger, place two leaves of lettuce on a plate, then top with a burger patty. Garnish each with a slice of tomato, some red and green onion, chiles and herbs. Add a drizzle of the burger sauce and serve immediately.

Jenn’s Jazz Burger Sauce

1

Mix the mayonnaise, mustard, palm sugar, soy sauce and pepper in a small bowl until thoroughly combined.

Jenn Harris
Follow Us
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Food section and is also the fried chicken queen of L.A. She has a BA in literary journalism from UCI and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.
Newsletter
Get our new Cooking newsletter, coming soon.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Related Recipes