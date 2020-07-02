Strawberry shortcake for a socially distant Fourth of July

Even though we can’t gather with friends and family because of rising COVID-19 cases this Fourth of July, we can still share one of the holiday’s signature desserts with loved ones. A strawberry shortcake piled with whipped cream and fresh fruit doesn’t travel well, but these cookies can be packed up and left on doorsteps contactless-delivery-style.

Whipped cream and sweetened berries bake into mounds of buttery dough, and the sugared tops get crackly and the berries stay juicy in the tender centers. It’s like a mouthful of strawberry shortcake but without the plate and fork.