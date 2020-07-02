Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Strawberry shortcake for a socially distant Fourth of July

An illustration of a strawberry shortcake transforming into a stack of shortcake cookies.
(Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
July 2, 2020
3:40 PM
Even though we can’t gather with friends and family because of rising COVID-19 cases this Fourth of July, we can still share one of the holiday’s signature desserts with loved ones. A strawberry shortcake piled with whipped cream and fresh fruit doesn’t travel well, but these cookies can be packed up and left on doorsteps contactless-delivery-style.

Whipped cream and sweetened berries bake into mounds of buttery dough, and the sugared tops get crackly and the berries stay juicy in the tender centers. It’s like a mouthful of strawberry shortcake but without the plate and fork.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: Strawberry Shortcake Cookies by Genevieve Ko in studio on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Strawberry Shortcake Cookies

1 hour
Makes about 30

Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

