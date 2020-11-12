Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Food

Go wild with bay leaves for the best yeast rolls

Soft yeast rolls
The fragrant, tinglingly-spicy leaves are the perfect herb to perfume soft yeast rolls. Prop styling by Kate Parisian.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Share

Thanksgiving in 2020 is going to look a lot different this year in more ways than one. So instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and play around with the expected holiday tropes. You’ll see that the classic dishes can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Food

For Thanksgiving 2020, throw tradition out the window

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 4, 2020: LA Times Food Cooking section's Thanksgiving 2020 story and recipes by Ben Mims: Butter-Crisped Turkey with Gizzard Gravy and Roasted Bread Salad, Bay Leaf-Butter Yeast Rolls, Once-Baked Mashed Potatoes with Fried Sage Skins, Dry-Fried Green Beans and Mushrooms with Crispy Onions, Cranberry and Clementine Membrillo, Very Slow-Roasted Yams with Rosemary-Maple Walnuts, and a Pumpkin Nemesis cake, photographed on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Food styling / Ben Mims, Prop styling/ Kate Parisian) ATTN: 644074-la-fo-new-thanksgiving-2020

Food

For Thanksgiving 2020, throw tradition out the window

After almost a year of being at home and the same old, same old, reinvigorate your Thanksgiving table with a fresh outlook on the traditional holiday staples.

Whether it’s rounds, cut into squares or stacked into pull-apart sheets, there’s no shape of yeast rolls that hasn’t already been tried. But what you can change is the flavor of your butter. And while rosemary and thyme and other hardy herbs are a classic pairing for buttery soft rolls, I love the earthy, nasal spiciness of fresh bay leaves, which are abundant in California and inexpensive.

Fresh bay leaves in butter
Fresh bay leaves flavor the butter for soft yeast rolls. Prop styling by Kate Parisian.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)
Advertisement

But because chopping and eating bay leaves would not be pleasant I like to infuse their essence in plenty of melted butter, some of which will be mixed into the dough and some will be used to brush the rolls before and after they’re baked. And if that doesn’t give you a big enough bay leaf hit, the leaves are baked in between each roll, which perfume the rolls even more and lend it a beautiful presentation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 4, 2020: Bay Leaf-Butter Yeast Rolls for LA Times Cooking section's Thanksgiving 2020 story and recipes by Ben Mims, photographed on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Food styling / Ben Mims, Prop styling/ Kate Parisian) ATTN: 644074-la-fo-new-thanksgiving-2020

Bay Leaf Butter Yeast Rolls

1 hour 15 minutes, plus 2 hours unattended
Makes 16 rolls

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement