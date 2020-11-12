Bay Leaf-Butter Yeast Rolls

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier, and more fun, when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Before each time you use the bay leaf butter, stir it again to ensure the milk solids are evenly mixed with the fat, which will separate as the butter sits and cools. The pan in which you bake these rolls matters: Use a light metal or glass pan if possible since a dark metal pan can over-brown the bottoms of the rolls before the tops are cooked through.