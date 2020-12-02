Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Food

Cardamom and raspberry jam add floral brightness to these chewy blondies

Meadow Ramsey's cardamom bars are rippled with homemade raspberry jam.
(Portrait by Christina House / Los Angeles Times; cookie photo by Silvia Razgova / For The Times; food and prop styling by Leah Choi)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
We asked several L.A.-area pastry chefs and cooks to contribute their favorite holiday cookies. Each is a simple, homestyle cookie that reflects each contributor’s memories of holidays past.

Meadow Ramsey

Pastry Chef at kismet Los Angeles

Around the holidays, I always think of my grandparents and family. But especially this year, I have been thinking about them so much more because we can’t be around each other.

I remember I would get tins or boxes of cookies from them at the holidays, and it was so amazing. My grandmothers were both excellent pie makers and jam makers. They made all their own stuff — it was pretty impressive.

So I came up with this cookie to honor both of them. My grandmother Rosemary would make thumbprint cookies, so I want to simplify this into something more tangible. Kind of the same flavors but different texture. And my grandfather was Finnish, so it kind of honors him as well with the cardamom.

Like so much of what they made, I wanted these bars to be simple and easy but delicious.

— As told to Ben Mims

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Cardamom Raspberry Bars, from a recipe by Meadow Ramsey of Kismet, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Cardamom Raspberry Bars

1 hour
Makes 2 dozen
Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

