Cardamom and raspberry jam add floral brightness to these chewy blondies

We asked several L.A.-area pastry chefs and cooks to contribute their favorite holiday cookies. Each is a simple, homestyle cookie that reflects each contributor’s memories of holidays past.



Meadow Ramsey

Pastry Chef at kismet Los Angeles

Around the holidays, I always think of my grandparents and family. But especially this year, I have been thinking about them so much more because we can’t be around each other.

I remember I would get tins or boxes of cookies from them at the holidays, and it was so amazing. My grandmothers were both excellent pie makers and jam makers. They made all their own stuff — it was pretty impressive.

Advertisement

So I came up with this cookie to honor both of them. My grandmother Rosemary would make thumbprint cookies, so I want to simplify this into something more tangible. Kind of the same flavors but different texture. And my grandfather was Finnish, so it kind of honors him as well with the cardamom.

Like so much of what they made, I wanted these bars to be simple and easy but delicious.

— As told to Ben Mims

Cardamom Raspberry Bars Time 1 hour Yields Makes 2 dozen