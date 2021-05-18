The Grove’s newest restaurant is a $1,000 trolley ride with sushi and wine. Yes, really

Bistro 1759

The Grove’s newest restaurant, Bistro 1759, will serve guests atop the shopping center’s double-decker trolley, with a four-course menu from Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, plus wine and cocktail pairings. The temporary, mobile restaurant — named for the trolley car’s number — launches May 18 with seatings that last 90 minutes as the trolley loops through the mall and availability for parties of up to 10 people. Expect courses such as oxtail fried rice and sashimi platters, and pricing to start at a whopping $1,000.

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, (323) 900-8080, thegrovela.com

Breakfast Republic

San Diego-based chain Breakfast Republic just landed in L.A. with a morning-themed menu of Benedicts, pancakes, omelets, breakfast jambalaya, egg-topped burgers, French toast and vegan options; egg-inspired decor; and a range of Bloody Marys and mimosas. The new West Hollywood restaurant is open daily for breakfast and lunch, with takeout and dine-in service available.

7141 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 500, West Hollywood, (310) 774-0210, breakfastrepublic.com

Breakfast Republic, open daily for breakfast and lunch, has a new location in West Hollywood. (Breakfast Republic)

Rad Beer

The team behind Dana Point’s new bratwurst, burger and craft beer restaurant, Rad Brat, is set to unveil a brewery and taproom in Anaheim on May 21. The 4,550-square-foot Rad Beer will open daily with up to 20 of its beers on tap and a projection wall for viewing Angels games and other live events. Head brewer Dylan Mobley, formerly of Bottle Logic Brewing, is overseeing the beer production, which will offer an opening menu of a pilsner, a Mexican-style lager, a West Coast IPA, a double West Coast IPA and a hazy IPA.

1301 S. Lewis St., Anaheim, (949) 396-1031, getradbeer.com

Porcine

Chef Rebecca King of pork-centric sandwich pop-up the Bad Jew is launching a new concept on June 4. Porcine will build on King’s smoked-pork theme with a dinner-only menu that includes her special 36-hour brined pork chop, which is smoked and then seared to order; a dry-aged kampachi crudo with fermented cabbage and cherries; and produce-forward dishes sourced from farmers markets. You can find Porcine popping up Fridays and Saturdays in the Mar Vista restaurant, which closed during the pandemic. Xenia, a modern Mediterranean pop-up, is also scheduled to open as a pop-up in the space.

12249 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-751-6773, instagram.com/porcine_la

Porcine’s menu will include a special 36-hour brined pork chop and dry-aged kampachi crudo. (Porcine)

Heritage, Part 2

Heritage owners — and brother-and-sister team — Phil and Lauren Pretty always planned on launching a fine-dining-inspired dinner component for their Long Beach sandwich shop, and now they have. The dine-in-only service involves live-fire cooking by chef Phil Pretty (Restauration, Pizzeria Ortica and Sona), with produce sourced from the Santa Monica Farmers Market, and most garnishes clipped from Heritage’s backyard garden. Lauren Pretty (Hinoki and the Bird) is heading up the bar program. Look for smoked beef rib with sunchoke and grilled cabbage; agnolotti with corn and fava beans; scallops with snap peas and herb salad; and other dishes. Heritage is open Tuesday to Saturday, with indoor and outdoor seating available.

2032 E. 7th St., Long Beach, (562) 343-1068, heritagerestaurant.fullbellyfoodgroup.com

Pop-ups in Malibu

Ten pop-ups and restaurants will find a home in Malibu this spring and summer, each cropping up one weekend apiece between May 14 and July 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Malibu Village’s Fred Segal is hosting the array of food vendors, which include Caribbean concept Bridgetown Roti, floral-inspired bakery Flouring L.A., and vegan American-food spot Nic’s on Beverly, among others.

3822 Cross Creek Road, Malibu, (424) 235-1500, instagram.com/fredsegalmalibu

Yeastie Boys expands

Roving bagel operation Yeastie Boys is expanding its radius with a fourth food truck, which means a return to Los Feliz (2070 Hillhurst Ave.) Wednesday to Sunday. Owner Evan Fox also plans to use the new truck to visit other former stops (Altadena, the Arts District and Highland Park), and he’s thinking about bringing the brand’s house-made bagels, schmear and breakfast sandwiches to existing outposts (Silver Lake, Studio City, Melrose Place and Brentwood) additional days and times each week.

@yeastieboysbagels

