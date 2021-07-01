Roasted Salmon With Chermoula and Kale Salad
Lemon zest adds brightness to simple roasted salmon in this easy dish served with a lemony kale salad. The Chermoula Sauce for the salmon comes together quickly in a food processor or blender, or you can mince everything by hand. If you didn’t prep the sauce ahead, simply combine 1/4 cup each packed flat-leaf parsley leaves and cilantro leaves, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/4 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes, 2 small garlic cloves and the juice of 1/2 lemon in a food processor or blender, then, with the motor running, stream in 1/4 cup olive oil to make enough sauce for this recipe. Season the sauce with salt and pepper before using.
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.
Place the salmon filets on the prepared baking sheet and drizzle with 3 tablespoons olive oil. Season the fish with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the lemon zest. Transfer to the oven and bake until the flesh turns opaque and flakes easily when prodded with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the remaining 1/3 cup olive oil and the lemon juice in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Add the kale, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine.
Divide the salmon among plates, drizzle with Chermoula Sauce and garnish with dill. Serve with the kale salad.
