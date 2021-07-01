Roasted Salmon With Chermoula and Kale Salad

Lemon zest adds brightness to simple roasted salmon in this easy dish served with a lemony kale salad. The Chermoula Sauce for the salmon comes together quickly in a food processor or blender, or you can mince everything by hand. If you didn’t prep the sauce ahead, simply combine 1/4 cup each packed flat-leaf parsley leaves and cilantro leaves, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/4 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes, 2 small garlic cloves and the juice of 1/2 lemon in a food processor or blender, then, with the motor running, stream in 1/4 cup olive oil to make enough sauce for this recipe. Season the sauce with salt and pepper before using.