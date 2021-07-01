Creamy 'Alla Amatriciana-ish' Pasta

A riff on the Roman classic, this pasta is coated in a thick, rich tomato-and-cream sauce. Use any pasta you like, particularly one with nooks and crannies or hollow insides to catch all the sauce. If you can’t find pancetta, you can use bacon instead, but it will lend its characteristic smoky flavor to the dish. If you have the patience, blanch the chopped bacon in boiling water for 1 minute, then drain and let cool before using to eliminate some of the smokiness.