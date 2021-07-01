Cauliflower Steaks and Couscous With Chermoula
Hearty cauliflower steaks — a wonderful vegan or vegetarian main dish — are roasted until caramelized and tender in the oven. Serve with couscous or another preferred grain. The Chermoula Sauce comes together quickly in a food processor or blender, or you can mince everything by hand. If you didn’t prep the sauce ahead, simply combine 1/4 cup each packed flat-leaf parsley leaves and cilantro leaves, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/4 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes, 2 small garlic cloves and the juice of 1/2 lemon in a food processor or blender and then, with the motor running, stream in 1/4 cup olive oil to make enough sauce for this recipe. Season the sauce with salt and pepper before using.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees.
Slice each cauliflower head lengthwise to make 1-inch-wide steaks. Place the steaks on a rimmed baking sheet, drizzle both sides with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to the oven and roast until caramelized and a fork inserted in the stem of each piece slides in and out easily, 25 to 30 minutes.
Spread the yogurt on a large plate or serving platter and top with the roasted cauliflower steaks. Drizzle the steaks with the Chermoula Sauce and garnish with more parsley and cilantro leaves. Serve with couscous.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.