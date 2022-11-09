Advertisement
Thanksgiving sweet potatoes that you won’t confuse for dessert

By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Sweet potato casserole is the one dish that screams “Thanksgiving” the most, with its bright orange color and brûléed marshmallow topping. It’s one of those dishes that you either love or hate, but no matter what camp you fall in, this version offers you a route to suit your tastes. So as not to mistake this classic casserole for a dessert, instead of sugar use apples, honey and orange juice, which also offer a floral tang to offset the natural sweetness of the spuds.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 2, 2022: Sweet potato casserole prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 2, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole

1 hour 40 minutes
Serves 8
Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

