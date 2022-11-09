Thanksgiving sweet potatoes that you won’t confuse for dessert

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Sweet potato casserole is the one dish that screams “Thanksgiving” the most, with its bright orange color and brûléed marshmallow topping. It’s one of those dishes that you either love or hate, but no matter what camp you fall in, this version offers you a route to suit your tastes. So as not to mistake this classic casserole for a dessert, instead of sugar use apples, honey and orange juice, which also offer a floral tang to offset the natural sweetness of the spuds.

Get the recipe:

Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole Time 1 hour 40 minutes Yields Serves 8