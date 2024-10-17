Capirotada Tropical (Bread Pudding With Guava and Apricots)

One of the great things about capirotada are all the variations. Some start with fried bolillos, while some are made with raisins and topped with salty cotija cheese. In Jalisco, you find a style of this Mexican bread pudding served at comedores (restaurants that serve home-cooking dishes) outside of Lent that is made with guavas cooked in a spiced water-based piloncillo syrup.

Poached guavas are tucked into the bread slices and dotted with dried fruit. Use your favorite kinds, such as chewy apricots, dried figs or dates. The capirotada puffs up as you bake, and it slowly compacts as it cools. It can be eaten warm or at room temperature. If you like a doradito bite, it can be reheated in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes or in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until golden brown around the edges and warmed through, 10 minutes. Serve with whipped cream because it just works.