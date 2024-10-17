Capirotada Tropical (Bread Pudding With Guava and Apricots)
One of the great things about capirotada are all the variations. Some start with fried bolillos, while some are made with raisins and topped with salty cotija cheese. In Jalisco, you find a style of this Mexican bread pudding served at comedores (restaurants that serve home-cooking dishes) outside of Lent that is made with guavas cooked in a spiced water-based piloncillo syrup.
Poached guavas are tucked into the bread slices and dotted with dried fruit. Use your favorite kinds, such as chewy apricots, dried figs or dates. The capirotada puffs up as you bake, and it slowly compacts as it cools. It can be eaten warm or at room temperature. If you like a doradito bite, it can be reheated in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes or in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until golden brown around the edges and warmed through, 10 minutes. Serve with whipped cream because it just works.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine the piloncillo or brown sugar, canela, allspice, guavas and 7 cups water in a large pot over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and cook until the guavas are just soft, about 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and discard the cinnamon and allspice. Remove the guavas with a slotted spoon and transfer to a medium bowl (reserving the spiced liquid). When cool enough to handle, cut the guavas in half. Cut and discard the stem ends, scooping out and discarding the seeds. Set aside.
Brush the sliced bread on both sides with melted butter. Place the bread on a large baking sheet and bake until golden, 12 to 15 minutes.
Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place half of the bread in the bottom, overlapping the slices to cover the bottom of the dish. Dot the bread with half of the guavas, tucking them between the slices. Scatter half of the apricots and pecans. Pour half of the spiced liquid on top to completely soak the bread. Top with the last layer of bread, overlapping the slices and adding the remaining guavas, apricots and pecans. Pour the remaining liquid over the bread and press down gently so the bread soaks up the liquid evenly.
Cover with aluminum foil and bake in the oven until the liquid has been absorbed and the bread puffs up, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 20 minutes before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature. It also can be reheated in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes or in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until golden brown around the edges and warmed through, 10 minutes. Serve with whipped cream, if using.
