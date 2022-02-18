Founder and Managing Partner

Vahdat & Aboudi, APLC

While attending law school, Ghazal Amy Vahdat served as a law clerk for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Target Crimes Division. After being admitted to practice law, she acknowledged her passion of wanting to help people in need and opened the doors to the Law Offices of Vahdat & Associates. As one of the founders and managing partners of Vahdat & Aboudi, Vahdat has made it her goal to focus on helping severely injured victims. Her interest in law developed at a younger age when her family was forced into exile from her home country of Iran. She pledged to help others who are in need but don’t have a voice to protect their own legal rights. Vahdat distinguishes her legal practice by providing personal attention to each of her clients and helping them get the monetary compensation they deserve for the injuries and damages they have sustained.

