Gardening datebook: Wildflower photography, spring garden creations and more

Do you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention? Email me at jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — with at least three weeks notice, please! — and we may include it later. Here’s the latest:
April 4
The Pacific Rose Society’s monthly meeting features guest speaker Dexter Friede, a horticulture specialist for Grow More, a chemical specialty company specializing in inorganic and organic nutrients for plants. The society hosts a potluck dinner at 7 p.m., followed by the speaker at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Los Angeles Arboretum, 601 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. pacificrosesociety.org
April 6
Descanso Gardens’ third Night Garden is all about flower power, focusing on the power of plants for both mental and physical healing. Food by Patina will be available for purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Advance tickets required, $15. Members pay less. descansogardens.org
April 6-7
Two Dog Nursery’s April Open House Weekend is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at 914 South Cloverdale Ave. in the Mid-Wilshire area of Central Los Angeles. The home-based, certified-organic nursery — usually open by appointment only — offers a selection of tomatoes, peppers, bush beans, melons, greens and other seedlings for spring planting. twodognursery.com
April 9
West Valley Garden Club hosts urban farmer Elliot Kuhn, who converted a vacant Panorama City lot into Cottonwood Urban Farm. Kuhn’s talk begins at 11 a.m. The monthly floral design workshop begins at 9:30 a.m. with members critiquing their spring garden creations, followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. westvalleygardenclub.org
April 12
Sherman Library & Gardens Lunch & Lecture Series continues with plant healthcare coordinator Corey Wells from Ganna Walska Lotusland botanic garden in Montecito discussing organic soil health and building the ecology of your entire garden, starting with the soil. Topics include soil amendments, organic fertilizers and the role of insects, rodents, birds and other animals. Chef Pascal Olhats provides lunch at the gardens’ Cafe Jardin, 2647 East Coast Highway, Corona Del Mar, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., $35 with discounts for members. Lecture only $5, members free. Reservations required for lecture and lunch; slgardens.org
Theodore Payne Foundation hosts Matt Candeias from the podcast In Defense of Plants for a look at the kinds of plants that we value in horticulture and why a diverse selection of natives—not just rare or pretty species—is important in the face of plant extinctions. 3 to 4 p.m. at Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants, 10459 Tuxford St., Sun Valley. $30, with discounts for members and students. Register online. theodorepayne.org
April 13
South Coast Botanic Garden composting class. Master Gardener Liza Go demonstrates composting techniques and provides personalized advice for starting your own backyard composting. 1 to 4 p.m. $30, with discount for members. Registration required. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. southcoastbotanicgarden.org
The Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants offers two classes: Propagating California Native Plants taught by the foundation’s production manager Jordan Isken. You’ll leave with a flat of starts from the foundation’s propagation shed. Be prepared for three hours of standing and up to a mile of walking in the sun. $60. 9 a.m. to noon. After noon, a wildflower photography workshop taught by veteran photographer and tour guide Spencer Westbrook covers where and when to find wild flowers, methods and equipment, and tips for editing and sharing. A demonstration in the Foundation's gardens is included. Camera equipment is not required. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $35. Discounts for members with both classes. 10459 Tuxford St., Sun Valley. Register for both online. theodorepayne.org