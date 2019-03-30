Gardening datebook: Wildflower photography, spring garden creations and more

The Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants offers two classes: Propagating California Native Plants taught by the foundation’s production manager Jordan Isken. You’ll leave with a flat of starts from the foundation’s propagation shed. Be prepared for three hours of standing and up to a mile of walking in the sun. $60. 9 a.m. to noon. After noon, a wildflower photography workshop taught by veteran photographer and tour guide Spencer Westbrook covers where and when to find wild flowers, methods and equipment, and tips for editing and sharing. A demonstration in the Foundation's gardens is included. Camera equipment is not required. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $35. Discounts for members with both classes. 10459 Tuxford St., Sun Valley. Register for both online. theodorepayne.org