Honoree: Lynn Whitcher

General Counsel

MD7

Southwestern Law School

Lynn Whitcher is general counsel of MD7, a mobile infrastructure solutions consultancy serving wireless operators across 19 countries and five continents. Prior to joining MD7 in 2013, Whitcher was a transactional and litigation attorney at McGuireWoods, a prominent AmLaw 100 firm with over 20 offices worldwide where she served as co-chair of the Women’s Leadership Forum for the Los Angeles Office and on its recruiting committee. Whitcher believes “the rising tide raises all ships” and is dedicated to investing in the current and future leaders of the wireless industry and the legal profession through her work leading the education committees for the Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum, a volunteer association devoted to the education, advancement, and support of women in the wireless communications industry, as well as the California Wireless Association, an organization helping businesses grow, fostering connections between people, and impacting lives through charity support. Her current responsibilities include commercial contracts, employment, diversity, real estate, trademarks, litigation, compliance, data privacy and cross-border data transfer, data security, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Whitcher is also a champion for diversity, equity and inclusion. She was recently selected as the host of AGL Media’s new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion series, where she interviews diverse leaders from across the wireless network infrastructure on topics such as making the industry more accessible to the next generation of young leaders, narrowing the digital divide, and ensuring fair access to broadband. Whitcher also serves on the Board of Directors for the Japanese American Bar Association, where she founded their San Diego Committee, and on the Board of Governors for the Asian Pacific American Women Lawyers Alliance. Earlier this year, she spoke on the violence facing the Asian American community. She cites “The Inside Counsel Revolution,” a book written by Ben H. Heineman, Jr., former General Counsel of General Electric as an influence. It taught her that the GC maintains the balance of high performance, sound risk management, and corporate integrity. She believes this is an important obligation because when this balance is achieved, companies will success on a number of levels.