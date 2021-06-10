Executive Director

Business Finance Capital

Jacky Dilfer is the executive director of Business Finance Capital and has held the position since April of 2012 with the goals of overseeing the CDC’s governance and operations, re-establishing its position in the marketplace, and enhancing its economic development and job creation strategies. For over a decade in the commercial and SBA lending industry, Dilfer has consistently served as a top producing commercial lender, business development officer, and advisor to multiple real estate and charitable institutions. Dilfer is a dedicated leader and trusted advisor, helping each of her clients grow their businesses, create job opportunities and better serve their communities. Through her hard work and perseverance, BFC has consistently ranked among the top regional institutions in SBA loan volume. She is also a Board of Trustee member for AltaMed Health Care Services, an organization that delivers care to underserved communities.