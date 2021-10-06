Partner and Co-Chair of the Real Estate Department

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Joan Velazquez is a creative problem solver and proven deal maker who never loses sight of her clients’ business goals. She understands that her job is to mitigate her client’s legal risks while letting them realize the business opportunity in every deal. Velazquez represents real estate owners, developers, investors, lenders, contractors and asset managers in connection with a wide range of projects, including the acquisition, financing, development, leasing, management and sale of commercial real estate. Having structured, documented and closed more than one billion dollars of financing transactions over the past years, she guides clients with distressed properties in successfully restructuring existing debt. Additionally, her tax background gives her a competitive advantage when structuring deals so she can increase the net return to her clients. Recently, she represented the borrower of a $350 million construction loan for a multi-phase residential mixed use project in Los Angeles.