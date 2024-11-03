The coolest gifts in L.A. for people who love repping their neighborhood

Los Angeles is so big and sprawling , a puzzle board of cities within cities, that using one name to tie them all together isn’t really fair.

Tell someone from out of state that you live in L.A. and you’re not really saying much. But share your specific neighborhood and you might as well give them your Social Security number too.

More gift guides

If you have friends who live in Echo Park, or family that grew up in Whittier, or college-bound children ready to fly their Pasadena coop, why not give them a gift that reminds them of home? City-emblazoned merch can be a great conversation starter, an invitation for anyone who has connections with the place to start gabbing about their favorite local spots.

Here’s a roundup of the best neighborhood-inspired gifts for those who want to represent the city of their heart on their sleeve (or on a tote bag or candle).