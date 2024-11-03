Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Other

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
An illustration of three folks enjoying the rooftop near a pool.
(Qianhui Yu / For The Times)
Lifestyle

The coolest gifts in L.A. for people who love repping their neighborhood

By Jessie Schiewe
Share via

Los Angeles is so big and sprawling, a puzzle board of cities within cities, that using one name to tie them all together isn’t really fair.

Tell someone from out of state that you live in L.A. and you’re not really saying much. But share your specific neighborhood and you might as well give them your Social Security number too.

More gift guides

An illustration looking through the windows of a gift shop.

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

90 special L.A. shops to find the perfect holiday gift

An illustration of a woman standing on a mountain top.

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

20 excellent gifts made in Los Angeles

An illustration of two alpacas hanging out on a bluff near the ocean. A human uses a zipline in the distance.

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

13 best experiences for those who don’t want traditional gifts

If you have friends who live in Echo Park, or family that grew up in Whittier, or college-bound children ready to fly their Pasadena coop, why not give them a gift that reminds them of home? City-emblazoned merch can be a great conversation starter, an invitation for anyone who has connections with the place to start gabbing about their favorite local spots.

Here’s a roundup of the best neighborhood-inspired gifts for those who want to represent the city of their heart on their sleeve (or on a tote bag or candle).

Showing  Places
A yellow t-shirt with "WEST HOLLYWOOD" across the chest.
(Jessie Schiewe For The Times)

'West Hollywood' T-shirt from Polkadots & Moonbeams

Beverly Grove Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
Described as a “two-for-one,” these reversible vintage shirts give the wearer the option of donning one of two designs. Slip it on one way and it says, in a classic collegiate font, “West Hollywood.” Flip it inside-out and reveal the shirt’s original graphic on the other side; it could be anything from a Harley-Davidson motorcycle to a baroque gentleman wearing a powdered wig.

Polkadots & Moonbeams, which has been a 3rd Street staple going on 42 years, also carries reversible “Beachwood Canyon” tees and various jewel-toned vintage crewnecks screen-printed with bubbly ’70s font that reads “Best Regards From WeHo” and “Los Angeles” in a charmingly childish scribble.

$58 at Polkadots & Moonbeams
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A tan tote with two large foot illustrations and "SILVERLAKE" in green text.
(Jessie Schiewe For The Times)

'Silver Lake' tote bag from Y-Que Trading Post

Los Feliz Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
Bill Wyatt — who reminds locals of a younger Christopher Walken — didn’t start Y-Que, but he’s been running it since 1997, stocking it with tongue-in-cheek screen-printed gear made in the back of the shop. The store has become synonymous with clever and sometimes bratty merch representing all the many sub-communities of L.A. Want to rep Los Feliz? Then grab the shirt with the coyote on it. Highland Park? That’s the taco truck graphic. Downtown? Cue the empty shopping cart. Wyatt, a longtime Angeleno, also makes shirts commemorating L.A. businesses of yore, like Al’s Bar from the American Hotel and the iconic “Happy Foot, Sad Foot” sign that once graced the corner of Benton Way and Sunset Boulevard and now lives happily (and sadly) on the walls of Y-Que.

$10 at Y-Que Trading Post
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A white towel with a map of Burbank in bright red paint.
(Jessie Schiewe For The Times)

'Burbank' dish towel from Stay Home Friend

Burbank Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
On a sun-drenched corner of arguably the best shopping street in Burbank is Stay Home Friend (formerly Mindfulnest), a cute and quirky gift shop and jewelry store with an underlying message of staying true to yourself. This sentiment is evident in the store’s finely curated products, ranging from tarot card and zodiac sign pendant necklaces to “Be Kind” tote bags to snarky patches that say “Smile: Tomorrow Will Be Worse” and cards that joke “It’s Your Birthday? Oh My God. Ewww.”

But for those less interested in fortifying their aura than representing the city they call home, Stay Home Friend has that area covered too. The shop carries tons of “Burbank” gear, including a eucalyptus “Burbank” candle, ceramic “Burbank” streets coasters, heart-shaped “Burbank” magnets, “Burbank” graphic tees and a cartoon “Burbank” dish towel.

$18.95 at Stay Home Friend
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A tan sweatshirt with an illustration of downtown Los Angeles and angels.
(Gian / Undisputed Principles; Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'Downtown Los Angeles' bomber jacket at Undisputed Principles

Downtown L.A. Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
Undisputed Principles, in the historic core of downtown LA., is a unique clothing store-bookshop mashup that is all about uplifting the local community, defending the right to self-expression and encouraging self-improvement. There’s a heavy streetwear influence here — you can purchase cans of spray paint and books that will empower you to create your own brand using your newfound artistic talents. The shop, which owner Gian Frabotti opened in 2019, is also rife with neighborhood-centric gear made downtown and includes everything from “Skid Row” and “Spring Street” snapbacks to socks printed with L.A. street signs. And for those misanthropic Angelenos sick of newbies moving here, Undisputed Principles has a shirt that says just what you’re thinking: “L.A. Hates You.” You’re welcome.

$150 at Undisputed Principles
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A blue and black sweatshirt with "Crenshaw" in red across the middle.
(Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'Crenshaw' skateboard from the Marathon Rooftop

Hancock Park Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
Those looking to purchase clothing and home goods that represent South L.A. can visit the late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s store on Melrose Boulevard. Although the first-floor shop is still in development, shoppers can check out the upstairs boutique, dubbed the “Marathon Rooftop,” by entering through the alley and climbing a flight of stairs. Just past the hot tub, used for photo shoots, you’ll find the compact but well-stocked shop where Hussle’s tracks are the only music that gets played. In addition to the brand’s classic “Crenshaw” logo, there are shirts, hats and crewnecks printed with “Slauson” and “South Central.” Pretty much everything you would need for your wardrobe can be found here, from socks to underwear to beanies, including things you might stash in your pockets (a “Crenshaw” lighter or a “Crenshaw” key chain), keep in your home (a “Crenshaw” coffee mug or a “Crenshaw” rug) or use for fun (a “Crenshaw” basketball or a “Crenshaw” skateboard).

$150 at The Marathon Rooftop
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A white candle with a sticker reading "VENICE BEACH"
(Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'Venice Beach' candle from Tumbleweed & Dandelion

Venice Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
Back in the day, Venice Beach’s famed shopping destination — Abbot Kinney Boulevard — was actually just a residential street lined with simple seaside cottages. Now a vortex for flagship stores and mainstream brands, Abbot Kinney has lost much of its humble, coastal charm, yet a few bastions, like Tumbleweed & Dandelion, remain. For 27 years, this furniture and home goods store has excelled at curating the perfect balance of old and new, rustic and contemporary. And because Abbot Kinney is a regular stop for people visiting from all over the world, Tumbleweed & Dandelion designs and sells items that highlight the Venice Beach ethos.

For the comfy-minded, there are “Venice Beach”-emblazoned soft T-shirts and blanket ponchos, but it’s the store’s handmade “Venice Beach” candle that really steals the limelight with its impressive, long lasting aroma. Between hints of coconut and floral notes, the candle evokes Venice Beach’s laid-back, bohemian vibe — just without all the leggings-clad influencers and lack of parking spots.

$19 (small) and $42 (large) at Tumbleweed & Dandelion
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A black mesh hat with "THE Valley" in large white text on the front.
(A Kid From the Valley; Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'The Valley' hat at M Street Coffee

Sherman Oaks Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
For years, Angelenos have been using “the Valley” as a blanket term to summarize a huge swath of land — as well as a pattern of speech and a personality stereotype. The clothing brand A Kid From the Valley has lovingly adopted this moniker and cleverly incorporates the names of major streets, such as “Ventura Blvd” and “Van Nuys Blvd,” into its clothing and accessory designs. Graphics and facts about commonly found plant life in the Valley, like the bougainvillea and orange groves, which are dwindling fast in that part of town, have also made their way onto the brand’s products. Recently, A Kid From the Valley teamed up with another proud, local label, Vly Grl, for a cheery “Greetings From the Valley” crewneck. The shop is online only, but a handful of local businesses, like M Street Coffee in Sherman Oaks, stock pieces.

$24 at M Street Coffee
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A blue tank top with "Whittier — Ye Friendly Town" across the front.
(Bobby Ruiz / My Whittier; Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'Whittier' tank top from My Whittier

Whittier Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
In an unsuspecting public storage unit office lies a treasure trove of Whittier-inspired apparel and historic relics from the 126-year-old city. Created by Whittier native and self-proclaimed ’80s kid Bobby Ruiz, My Whittier is both an in-person shop, an online store, a podcast and a local news Facebook page. Ruiz, who previously worked for the Dodgers and Disney, has been using his sales and marketing acumen to craft inventive, nostalgic and occasionally horror-inspired memorabilia about Whitter since the mid-2000s.

In addition to caps, shirts, magnets, stickers and hoodies emblazoned with various fonts, Ruiz sells monster-themed “Whittier” tees, shirts for local businesses that no longer exist (“I hokie-pokied at Skateland Whittier”), and comedically archaic “Whittier: Ye Friendly Town” hats and tanks that could have emerged straight from the pages of an Arthur Conan Doyle novel.

$15 at My Whittier
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A green hat with large, orange Japanese text.
(Japangeles; Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'Little Tokyo' snapback cap at Japangeles

Downtown L.A. Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
At 140, Little Tokyo is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, but its future is not guaranteed. Japantowns are fast dwindling throughout California, leading the National Trust for Historic Preservation to designate Little Tokyo as one of America’s 11 most endangered historic places earlier this year. So what’s a concerned Angeleno to do? Shop there, of course.

Japangeles is a husband-and-wife-owned streetwear shop filled to the brim with cool, skater-esque apparel and accessories, many of which feature the “Little Tokyo” moniker. You’ll find the neighborhood’s name stitched into forest green and Army camouflage snapback caps and next to images of sushi on crewnecks and tees. Old-timers who were around before the catchy “Little Tokyo” name caught on also get representation in this store through shirts that say “J-Town.” Here’s the kicker, though: Japangeles doesn’t have an online shop. It hosts 24-hour-only online pop-ups twice a year, but if you really want to rep this hood, you’ve actually got to go there to get the gear.

$30 at Japangeles
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A pink and white striped bathrobes with the text "Beverly Hills" in teal on the back.
(Kitson Los Angeles; Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'Beverly Hills' bathrobe from Kitson

Beverly Hills Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
Beverly Hills is not one for subtlety. From the cars to the handbags dangling on sculpted arms, it’s a place where flaunting is expected and name recognition is king. It’s no surprise then that a store like Kitson exists, offering shoppers ample opportunities to purchase products that loudly proclaim to the world, “I’ve been to Beverly Hills.” There actually isn’t anything at the store that says this exact phrase, but there are needlepoint pillows stitched with “Meet Me in Beverly Hills” and teddy bears wearing knit “I [heart] Beverly Hills” sweaters.

And that’s only the tip of the iceberg. There are water bottles, hair claws, beach towels, pom-pom beanies and fuzzy slippers all emblazoned with the words “Beverly Hills.” Beverly Hills is also known for its famous Pink Lady, the Beverly Hills Hotel, and since Kitson is no fool, the brand has items that allude to the fabled five-star hot spot. Instead of spending upward of $1,300 a night for a room there, just grab an exclusive Kitson bathrobe decorated in the hotel’s famous pink and green colors to wear around the house. It’ll be almost as good as being there. Almost.

$145 at Kitson
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A yellow hat with "ALTADENA" in blue rests on a shelf.
(Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'Altadena' dad hat from Altadena Beverage & Market

Altadena Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
When you get to the tippy top of Pasadena, there’s not much difference between the City of Roses and its little sister, Altadena. That’s why brands like Made in Dena (currently online only) exist. They serve up apparel that cleverly uses the part of each city’s name that ties them together.

But for those looking to purchase something in person that represents these foothill communities, there’s a 75-year-old liquor and beverage store that’s got what you need. Revamped in 2022 by its new husband-and-wife (and native Angeleno) owners, Altadena Beverage & Market is a neighborhood spot that aims to have most of everything one might need for a nice meal, be it natural wines, crips beers, pantry items, fresh bread, flower bouquets — or dad hats that say “Altadena.” Available in various colors and fabrics, including corduroy, these caps are embroidered by the downtown hat shop Crown and Brim but are for sale exclusively at Altadena Beverage.

$38 at Altadena Beverage & Market
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A baby outfit with the text "South Bay" in pink and in blue.
(Maptote; Jessie Schiewe For The Times)

'South Bay' onesie from Gum Tree

Hermosa Beach Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
The South Bay is so sprawling and diverse that it can be hard to find something that represents the entire region and its 16 cities, but Gum Tree thankfully has that covered. With shops in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, Gum Tree sells items that commemorate both the “South Bay” as a whole as well as select South Bay cities. You’ll find snapback hats with patches that say “El Segundo,” “Torrance,” “Redondo Beach” and “Palos Verdes,” along with city-specific wooden cutting boards, sweatshirts, candles, mugs and a 500-piece puzzle depicting the Manhattan Beach Pier. Are you a South Bay resident but don’t live in a beach-adjacent community? Gum Tree sells “South Bay” dad hats and tote bags, as well as an exclusive onesie featuring a map of the South Bay for teaching little ones early on that life truly is a beach.

$30 at Gum Tree
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A blue t-shirt with "Sawtelle" across the chest.
(Bernard Denney; Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'Sawtelle' T-shirt from Only the Lonely

Sawtelle Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
Only the Lonely is the new kid on the block, literally, since West L.A.’s Sawtelle Japantown is just one long stretch of the same street. But this eclectic, year-old shop is fast-becoming a neighborhood staple thanks to its quirky home goods (1950s-style lawn chairs, decorated horseshoes, tree stump tables), shop freebies (lollipops for the kids, biscuits for the dogs) and regional apparel. Inspired by a photo of a Japanese farmer in the 1940s, the store designed a green and white “Sawtelle Farms” hat to pay homage to the area’s forgotten agrarian past. Other hats include trucker caps that say “Mar Vista Swim Club” and “Sawtelle Blvd.” and a nervy “Malibu” hat whose design is a riff on the Miller Lite logo. The shop’s magnum opus is a tee that looks like Shohei Ohtani’s jersey for the Dodgers, except it says “Sawtelle” and in lieu of a baseball depicts a flying bowl of ramen noodles.

$35 at Only the Lonely
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A grey sweatshirt with "MALIBU" across the chest.
(Nati Boutique; Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'Malibu' sweatshirt from Nati Boutique

Malibu Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
For a celebrity-approved tribute to the beachy enclave of Malibu, look no further than Nati Boutique. With two stores in Malibu and one in Venice (as well as New York City), Nati Boutique is a female-owned business that prides itself on being a purveyor of casual, comfortable and affordable clothing. Its gray, sand, black and olive “Malibu” crewneck sweatshirts (also available with “Manhattan Beach” printed across them), stay true to the store’s “commitment to soft, easy-to-wear clothing.” Eagle-eyed fans of actor and comedian Mindy Kaling, who posted a photo of herself wearing the “Malibu” sweatshirt on her Instagram, have already taken to TikTok to report on their shopping excursions to the store.

Although it’s isn’t technically not in the city it represents, the Venice Beach location boasts a the wall mural featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Vice President Kamala Harris walking down Abbot Kinney Boulevard, with each leading lady sporting a huge smile and shopping bags in the crook of her arm.

$59 at Nati Boutique
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A blue and yellow quarter zip sweatshirt with "SANTA MONICA CA" across the chest.
(Sandnsurfsm.com; Jessie Schiewe / For The Times)

'Santa Monica' jacket from Sand ’n Surf

Santa Monica Shop
By Jessie Schiewe
Where do do people go in Santa Monica when in need of eye drops, soccer balls, luggage, beach chairs or condoms? Not Walgreens. Or CVS. Instead, they go to any of the three Sand ’n Surf stores in the downtown area. Best described as a souvenir shop with a small general store and extensive clothing section, Sand ’n Surf has been dominating the tourist retail industry in this beach community since 2010. The shops have apparel that is both inclusive and niche, so if you’d prefer a pastel-colored “Santa Monica” tank or a raw hem cropped “Santa Monica” hoodie, worry not. They’re here.

Visiting this store is also an educational experience, if you keep your eyes peeled. Hanging among the multitudes of crewnecks decorated with palm trees, cresting waves and vintage VW vans, you’re bound to find a piece of clothing that teaches you something new. Namely that Santa Monica was established in 1850. Thank you, Sand ’n Surf, for making us all the wiser.

$59.95 at Sand ’n Surf
Read All Read Less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement