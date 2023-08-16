Never shout in a bar on a first date again. Here are 11 alternative L.A. date night spots
First dates can feel like a tactical sport, especially if you’ve been out of the game for a while. From deciding what to wear — are heels too formal or should you opt for sandals just in case your Hinge date really isn’t 5-foot-10? — to agreeing on a place to meet, you want to make a good impression.
For many people, dinner and/or drinks is a go-to for a first date, but it may be time to stand out from your crush’s other matches.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to get creative with our dating lives: Zoom or FaceTime calls became the new first — or screener — date, and instead of meeting for cocktails at a packed bar, we opted for sunset hikes, long walks on the beach and park hangouts. Then we went back to our old ways — yelling to hear each other talk about our hobbies and what we do for work in a noisy bar.
In the spirit of bringing back something good that came out of the pandemic, why not continue to expand your options? Here are 11 lively places in L.A. to take your crush that don’t involve dinner and/or drinks.
Each of these date spots ranges from free (not including parking) to $90 to account for various budgets. For example, it’s free to visit the Getty Center, but it costs $45 per person to participate in the Creative Café’s arts and crafts experience. (Note: This is the only place on this list that costs $90 for two, although there’s a cheaper option.)
Hiking can be an enjoyable way to get to know someone. Here are some easy and moderate hikes with great views where you can take your next date.
If any of these places feels like too much for a first date or they’re not in your budget, hold onto this list for another time. These spots are a mixture of adrenaline pumping and easygoing activities, and they’re spread across L.A. County. Plus, each of these locations offers an easy way out in case the date isn’t going well and you need to skip out without saying goodbye — though we hope you won’t have to do that.
Be sure to check with your potential new boo before booking a reservation and solidifying plans. You wouldn’t want to take them to an ax throwing facility if they’re deathly afraid of sharp objects or to an arcade if they have zero interest in playing games. Also, volume levels at these places make talking and getting to know each other much smoother, which is the point of a first date, after all.
Get an adrenaline rush at LA Ax throwing social club
Once your throwing time is up, you can hang out at the bar — drinks aren’t allowed in the throwing area — catch a sports game on one of the many TVs or play jumbo Jenga and cornhole. Walk-ins are available throughout the week during specific hours. However, you can also make private reservations starting at $40 per person. For walk-ins, you’re typically given a hatchet, which is about 1½ pounds. But for private reservations, which come with two dedicated targets and games, you’re given a big ax — roughly 2½ pounds — and the option to play indoors or outdoors depending on availability.
Price: $25 per hour per person for walk-ins.
Take in beautiful art and unreal views of Los Angeles at the Getty Center
It’s free to visit the Getty Center, but a reservation is required, which you can easily reserve on the museum’s website. Parking will cost you about $20, depending on the time of day.
Price: Free
Show off your golfing skills — or lack thereof — at Topgolf
To avoid long waits, make an online reservation in advance as Topgolf is usually busy Friday evenings and all day Saturday. But even if you weren’t able to snag a reservation, you can join the waiting list and kill time next door at the Lakes at El Segundo, where you can practice your swinging skills in the designated chipping and putting area. You just need to bring your own balls and clubs to play with. Or you can check out Topgolf’s bar or impressive food menu, which includes such options as injectable doughnut holes, mouthwatering burgers and vegan flat breads.
Price: $47 to $67 per hour
Experience a magical oasis and drink as much tea as you'd like at Tea at Shiloh
Filled with floor-level couches that look like clouds, moody lighting and sculptural plants, it’s a dreamy oasis of tranquility and a space to make meaningful connections — hence that special person you’re interested in. Tea at Shiloh offers daylight hours (imagine a quiet co-working space), various workshops (cooking and art classes) and late-night tea, which makes for an engaging first date. During the evening tea, which costs $35 per person and runs from 7 to 11, you can snuggle with your crush in a corner and do puzzles, paint, do tarot readings or, most important, talk for hours while you drink as much delicious tea as you’d like. Seriously, you can get unlimited refills — there’s typically two herbal teas and one with caffeine — as you listen to relaxing music from such artists as Lauryn Hill, Sault and Steve Lacy. (Here’s a playlist to help you get a feel for the vibe.) Shoes aren’t allowed in the space, so make sure you wear nice socks and leave your footwear by the door. Reservations are required, parking in front of the venue, is free. The address for Tea at Shiloh is provided only after you book a reservation; walk-ins aren’t available.
Price: $35 per person
Watch a movie on the beach at Boat Cinema
Pack your own picnic — there’s a $30 corkage fee — along with a cozy blanket to sit on and watch a film like “Jaws,” “Selena,” “Mean Girls” and “Avatar.” You can also purchase a charcuterie board for two ($35) or a prepared picnic for $99. Doors typically open about an hour before the film starts, so you’ll have plenty of time to take a photo of the sunset and dip your feet in the water. The vibe is really chill, so people won’t give you a dirty look if you’re whispering or giggling. And if you don’t mind spending extra coin, you can book a personal mini electric boat to watch the movie for $199, but the beach area is just as enjoyable and probably more comfortable (and offers the ability to split early). Lawn chairs are available to rent for $5.
Price: $15 for beach seating
Channel your artistic side at Creative Café
The Creative Café is a summer pop-up and operates from the restaurant Amara at its Highland Park location on Thursdays and in Altadena on Saturdays. Guests can drop in without a reservation from 5 to 6 p.m. for a mellow, creative happy hour. Happy hour is $25 per person and includes writing and drawing materials and one drink. Or, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., guests can reserve a table to order from the menu of activities. Reservations are $45 per person and include one activity and two drinks.
Price: $45 per person
Stroll through the picturesque Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens
Pro tip: It can get toasty in the summer, so be sure to layer on the sunscreen and pack your own refillable water bottle to stay hydrated. But no worries if you forget; there are cafes at the Huntington that sell everything from drinks to gelato to help you cool down.
Price: $25 per person weekdays, $29 per person weekends
Bowl a strike at Gardena Bowl
Even though Gardena Bowl opens in the morning, the best times to play are either during open bowling from 2:30 to 5 p.m. or from 9 to 11 p.m., when there’s a special of $20 per person for unlimited games, including shoes, according to staff. While you wait for your time slot, you can pass the time in the game room, which has several billiards tables — $5 per hour per person — or play an arcade game. And I know the purpose of this list is to avoid food and drink dates, but if the date is going well, it’s worth stopping by the Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop, which is a hidden gem known for its kimchi fried rice, udon and banana pecan pancakes. Also, beer costs $5 and wine and seltzers are $6 at the bar.
Price: $20 per person (unlimited bowling from 9 to 11 p.m.)
Dance the night away and check out art galleries at KCRW Summer Nights
Price: Free
Get lost inside the Last Bookstore and pick up a book or two
It’s easy to lose track of time in the 22,000-square-foot space, which houses more than 250,000 new and used books and tens of thousands of vinyl records. Among the store’s two floors, you’ll also find several hidden rooms and crannies to explore with your date. Find a seat and discuss the books and records you picked up along the way.
Price: Free
Have some friendly competition at Two Bit Circus
Reservations are recommended for a faster entry, but walk-ins are accepted based on availability. For the best deal, purchase the Explorer Card, which costs $35 and gets you 700 bits, which can be used for arcade games, attractions, along with food and beverages. (On the website, this pass is called the Single package. There’s also a Duo pass, which is the venue’s date-focused package, which costs $100 for two people and comes with $5 in bonus bits per person.) If you need to add more bits, you can stop by one of the many refill machines inside the venue. Once you’ve tired yourself out from playing games, you can stop by the snack bar or fully stocked bar for a recharge, or simply hang out in the seating area. Two Bit Circus is open Thursday through Sunday during select hours.
Price: $35 per person
