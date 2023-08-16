Never shout in a bar on a first date again. Here are 11 alternative L.A. date night spots

First dates can feel like a tactical sport, especially if you’ve been out of the game for a while. From deciding what to wear — are heels too formal or should you opt for sandals just in case your Hinge date really isn’t 5-foot-10? — to agreeing on a place to meet, you want to make a good impression.

For many people, dinner and/or drinks is a go-to for a first date, but it may be time to stand out from your crush’s other matches.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to get creative with our dating lives: Zoom or FaceTime calls became the new first — or screener — date, and instead of meeting for cocktails at a packed bar, we opted for sunset hikes, long walks on the beach and park hangouts. Then we went back to our old ways — yelling to hear each other talk about our hobbies and what we do for work in a noisy bar.

Advertisement

In the spirit of bringing back something good that came out of the pandemic, why not continue to expand your options? Here are 11 lively places in L.A. to take your crush that don’t involve dinner and/or drinks.

Each of these date spots ranges from free (not including parking) to $90 to account for various budgets. For example, it’s free to visit the Getty Center, but it costs $45 per person to participate in the Creative Café’s arts and crafts experience. (Note: This is the only place on this list that costs $90 for two, although there’s a cheaper option.)

Lifestyle 8 date-worthy L.A. hikes that’ll impress your next Tinder match Hiking can be an enjoyable way to get to know someone. Here are some easy and moderate hikes with great views where you can take your next date.

If any of these places feels like too much for a first date or they’re not in your budget, hold onto this list for another time. These spots are a mixture of adrenaline pumping and easygoing activities, and they’re spread across L.A. County. Plus, each of these locations offers an easy way out in case the date isn’t going well and you need to skip out without saying goodbye — though we hope you won’t have to do that.

Be sure to check with your potential new boo before booking a reservation and solidifying plans. You wouldn’t want to take them to an ax throwing facility if they’re deathly afraid of sharp objects or to an arcade if they have zero interest in playing games. Also, volume levels at these places make talking and getting to know each other much smoother, which is the point of a first date, after all.