Working on ‘the splits’ for your Instagram feed? There’s a class for that

The boutique wellness scene continues to expand with new offerings in and around L.A.Here’s a few:

A full-body workout that emphasizes the core? Yes, please! Two new Coreology locations have opened in the past several weeks, one at The Row DTLA, the other in Santa Monica, bringing the total number of outposts for the boutique fitness chain to four.

The studios use an XFormer machine in its 50-minute classes to deliver a “high energy” experience “that blends science and modern techniques of training the body,” said Coreology founder Sarah Martz. “The intention is on moving the body correctly, and making sure the core is the foundation,” said Martz. “We do a lot of abs and glutes exercises and work on the arms and legs as well.”

For new clients, two weeks of unlimited classes costs $69 or get two classes for $28. Thereafter, each drop-in class is $28. Unlimited monthly access is $220.

Info: New Coreology locations at The Row DTLA, 777 S. Alameda St., B1 Suite 136 and 1335 4th St., Suite 101, Santa Monica. coreologyfitness.com

Hour-long boxing, kickboxing and Muay Thai classes are available at the newly-opened 101 Boxing Club in Newbury Park. (101 Boxing Club)

101 Boxing Club in Newbury Park had its official opening in mid-June, offering a repertoire including intense boxing, kickboxing and Muay Thai classes, and a series designed for those dealing with Parkinson’s Disease. Co-owner Thor Skanchke, a pro MMA fighter, said the workouts incorporate MMA techniques that will help people “reap the same benefits achieved by professional fighters during conditioning, including optimized agility, speed, muscular endurance… footwork and overall strength.” He said the 4,800 square foot facility is designed for people at every fitness level, including children and those with physical limitations.

“We are able to adapt our training techniques to best suit the individual,” he said.

Info: 101 Boxing Club, 1714 Newbury Road. First lesson free. Monthly unlimited classes for kids are $60 and $101 for adults. 101boxingclub.com

Students work towards the successful splits at SM Stretching in Beverly Hills. (SM Stretching)

If you’re longing to be able to do the splits for your Instagram feed, competitive gymnast Samira Mustafaeva reckons you can get there after about 12 classes at her newly opened studio, SM Stretching.

The 1,500- square- foot studio, which opened in May, offers small group classes— no more than 10 at a time — designed specifically for increasing flexibility, said Mustafaeva .

“There is a big misconception that yoga and stretching are parallel when in fact they are very different,” she said. “Traditional yoga practice places a strong importance on the meditative and spiritual connection between mind and body as well as balance and breathing techniques. Stretching doesn’t put as much emphasis on the mind- body connection as it does muscle reshaping and flexibility goals.” She added that stretching exercises can increase the range of motion in areas like the hips and back and help reshape the muscles. The hour-long classes start with a brisk 15-minute cardio warm-up followed by 45 minutes of deep stretching.

Info: SM Stretching, 111 N La Cienega Blvd., Suite B. First class is $15. Thereafter $30. Packages available. smstretching.com

A look inside the newly-opened TherapyLab in DTLA. (Therapylab)

A newly opened space in downtown Los Angeles aims to offer mental health therapy on an up-front timetable.

“There’s always been just one paradigm for therapy, where you go in, don’t know what you’re going to get, and either it’s a great experience or it’s not,” said Chandler Chang, a psychologist and founder of Therapy Lab, and an adjunct faculty member at USC. “I wanted to offer therapeutic interventions useful for specific issues where people can choose the treatments and can bypass the muddled parts.”

Clients book sessions with a set timeline: Eight session packages to address relationship issues or coping with early adulthood, 10 for insomnia and habit-changing, 16 for anxiety and depression or a couple of sessions to focus on a particular problem or clarify a decision. Chang said she also uses virtual technology to help people with fears — among them public speaking, flying, driving on freeways, or being anxious in a social setting.

Chang said that the packages of a certain duration have become a draw for clients.

“There is something satisfying about finishing a course of therapy and feeling like you accomplished something.”

The 1,500- square- foot clinic has a communal waiting area, five treatment rooms and a meditation space. Sessions run 45 minutes and cost $125 or $200 depending on the therapist. Treatments are not covered by insurance.

Info: 1127 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1218, Los Angeles. therapylabinc.com